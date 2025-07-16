“I will be calling”: Caitlin Clark issues major league call threat to official during infuriating incident

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever secured their first three-game winning streak of the season following an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. However, the game saw tensions flare, with Clark at the centre of a controversial moment involving an officiating dispute.

Claak, midway through the third quarter, got frustrated with the officiating and became involved in a heated exchange with veteran WNBA referee Mike Price. During the broadcast, Clark was heard voicing her displeasure.

“That’s just rude. Grow up. Come here,” Clark said. “Unbelievable. I will be calling the league on you.”

Despite her tone and actions towards the officials, Clark didn't receive a technical foul. She was eventually held back before cooling off, finishing the night with a stuffed stat line of 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Caitlin Clark exits game with a groin injury

Caitlin Clark was seen clutching her right thigh as she left the court late in the contest. After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White hinted that Clark was dealing with a potential injury without providing much details.

"No update," Fever coach Stephanie White said postgame. "Just felt a little something in her groin, so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens."

It marks Clark’s fourth injury in over two months. Most recently, she sustained a left groin injury, which sidelined her for four regular-season games and the Commissioner’s Cup championship. Earlier in the year, she had dealt with a quad injury in preseason and suffered an unrelated quad strain, which forced her to miss five more games.

Despite Clark’s extended absence this season, the Fever have stayed afloat. They boast a 5-5 record, including victories over powerhouses like the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.

While there's no update on Caitlin Clark’s injury yet, her upcoming schedule remains hectic. The Fever face the New York Liberty on July 16. Clark will also compete in the WNBA 3-point contest on Friday and the All-Star Game on Saturday before returning to New York for a matchup with the Liberty on Tuesday.

