"I wish I could fix it" - Lexie Hull's mom Jamie Hull gets emotional while defending daughter's brutal slump in Caitlin Clark’s absence on Fever

Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull has hit a slump after a blazing start to the season, and her mother, Jamie Hull, shared an emotional message about her daughter’s struggles while thanking those who continue to support her.Since the start of July, Hull has averaged just 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting a rough 27.8% overall and 22.4% from deep. Earlier in the season, she was putting up 8.8 ppg on 46.5% shooting and an impressive 50.0% from distance.In response to a fan’s post pledging support for Hull during her slump, Jamie became emotional.“This post brought tears to my eyes.Nobody will ever understand how hard Lexie is on herself.As her mom I wish I could fix it.I can’t.This is something she has to do on her own. Thanks to every single one of you that support her! Supporters&gt;Haters,” Jamie wrote.While the Fever rattled off a five-game winning streak in July without Caitlin Clark, they have now dropped back-to-back contests, the latest being their worst loss of the season, a 35-point defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.Indiana Fever need more from Lexie Hull as two point guards suffer season-ending injuriesThe Indiana Fever’s troubles deepened as their only two remaining point guards outside of Caitlin Clark sustained major injuries in the blowout loss to Phoenix.Sydney Colson, who played just one minute, exited in the first quarter with a left knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Aari McDonald limped off in the fourth quarter and did not return.On Friday, the team announced that Colson and McDonald will both miss the remainder of the season. Colson tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot.With Clark still sidelined, Indiana will now lean more heavily on veterans such as Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull as they fight to secure a playoff berth and gear up for a postseason run once their star guard is healthy.Up next for the Fever are three consecutive home games against non-playoff teams: the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the Dallas Wings on Tuesday and the Washington Mystics on Friday.