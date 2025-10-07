"I won’t ever condone Netanyahu’s genocide": NY Liberty Natasha Cloud addresses social media outcry over her Israel-Palestine statements

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud has been a constant critic of the war in Gaza. She addressed social media outcry on Monday over her past comments on the crisis.She also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions towards Palestinians.“Your constant misuse of this term is a danger to Jewish community members who face actual antisemitism,” Natasha Cloud wrote. “I believe that Palestinian lives matter as well, I won’t ever condone Netanyahus genoicide &amp; starvation/killing of Palestinians.”Cloud has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza. She framed the situation as a humanitarian crisis, where she argued that many innocent civilians are suffering. She has also drawn parallels between the Palestinian struggle and the African-American struggle in the U.S., arguing that there are similarities in terms of displacement, marginalization and struggle for justice.As a result of her activism, she has faced considerable pushback, including death threats and severe criticism. A Zionist organization (Betar USA) shared an interview with her, which she responded to, and she accused them of clickbait and contested their framing of her views.She was also an outspoken critic of gun violence following the gruesome murder of conservative icon Charlie Kirk. Although she received criticism for her remarks, one which led to her deleting a post made on X, that falsely labeled the killer's political beliefs.Natasha Cloud speaks on crisis in GazaNatasha Cloud spoke to Andscape on May 29 where she talked about the crisis happening in Gaza.“There’s a genocide happening. People are scared to use that word, it is what it is. It’s a genocide. It’s ethnic cleansing. It’s intentional. … We’re not paying attention,” Cloud told Andscape on May 29.“The least that I can do with this God-given platform, in which I know he intended it to be much more than just going out here and winning games – is to be a servant for my community and others.”She is part of the group “Athletes for Ceasefire,” advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. The group has been collecting signatures from athletes, hoping to push for a solution to the challenges facing the Palestinian people in Gaza. However, she has criticized the level of support from her fellow athletes.