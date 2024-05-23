Ice Cube's son hilariously warns WNBA's Mystics against selling bottomless mimosas: "Gotta win those games or there will be hell spawns"

Son of rapper Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson Jr., had a piece of interesting business advice for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. The women's basketball league has started to gain newer fans and more fame after a legendary group of rookies headlined by Caitlin Clark was drafted in the offseason.

Because of this, teams have had stronger traction with their fans, allowing them to generate slightly more than usual. One prime example of this came in the form of charter flights for all 12 teams in the league.

Now, the Mystics are looking to sell "Brunch & Basketball" tickets to some of the games in the season. Priced at $105 each, the ticket will give each patron bottomless mimosas, A 100-level seat ticket, and foods such as chicken & waffles, fruit, pastries, and coffee.

While the team's decision to cook up this promo, Ice Cube's son had an interesting take on it. He posted on his X account to warn the franchise.

"Bottomless mimosas!?! They gotta win those games or there will be hell spawns in the crowd," Jackson posted on X.

The Mystics, much like the Indiana Fever, have not captured a win in the season. They've played their first four games but have not won a single win. In the sports world, winning equates to making money. And for the Washington franchise to keep up their promo, the team has to win.

Washington will play the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow and they are hopeful to get the win.

The Mystics recently lost to the LA Sparks in 4th WNBA game

The Mystics almost had a chance in their last outing against the LA Sparks. The game was quite close as both teams fought hard. The first quarter ended with a score of 23-24, where Washington was closely trailing. The following quarter was tougher as both teams didn't score much.

During the second half of the game, both teams were neck and neck as both tried to gain an upper hand. The game went down to the wire, with the Sparks up 70-68 in the final moments of the game. LA rookie Cameron Brinks sealed the win for the Sparks, giving Washington their fourth-straight loss of the season.

Two seasons ago, the Mystics were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They finished with a 22-14 record during the 2022 WNBA season. However, they look like a lottery team this season as they wait for Aaliyah Edwards to develop into a franchise star.

