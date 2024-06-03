Ice Cube's son ridicules Caitlin Clark supporters while remembering "GOAT" Candace Parker's heated incident: "Where was y'all outrage"

Popular rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson has called the Caitlin Clark fans on their overprotective nature. Caitlin Clark has become a big name in the WNBA with a huge following of fans who get behind her after every minor altercation. Sometimes they get overprotective and seem to forget that basketball is a physical game and altercations are bound to happen while playing it.

Jackson compared Clark's situation to that of WNBA legend Candace Parker. He shared an old video of Parker in her rookie year from the match between the Los Angeles Sparks and Detroit Shock. In the video, a brawl breaks out between the players from the two teams. He accompanied a caption with his post calling out the Calrk fans.

"Where was yall outrage when my GOAT was fighting for her life her rookie year!?!"

Jackson highlighted the special treatment Caitlin Clark is receiving from her fans and the community in general. It has become common for Clark fans to criticize the league whenever their star is involved in a scuffle. They often go the extreme of trolling the other athletes involved in an altercation with the Fever's rookie.

Jackson's post sheds light on the preferential treatment Caitlin is receiving from the public and the immense popularity she has gained in the WNBA.

O'Shea Jackson addresses Caitlin Clark fans on trolling of Chennedy Carter

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson didn't only call out the Clark fans on their preferential treatment of the Fever star but also their recent trolling of the Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter. Jackson retweeted a troll post and urged the fans to calm down and let it go.

"Yall startin to get a little racist in these comments man ease up. She got hip/shoulder Checked in a basketball game," Jackson said.

In the match between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Carter had an altercation with Clark. She shoved the star rookie in the back with a shoulder charge, but she escaped any severe punishment. This enraged the Clark fans and they began trolling the Sky star on social media.

