"Icon": Natasha Howard, Angel Reese, Satou Sabally and others show love to DeWanna Bonner 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 07, 2025 06:28 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Just hours after lighting up the scoreboard in Tuesday’s matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun, DeWanna Bonner continued to captivate fans with an Instagram post. With over 90k followers on the platform, Bonner’s social media activity quickly caught the attention of the WNBA world.

Three of the photos showcased her outfit, while the fourth featured a moment from after the game, where she was seen signing autographs for fans.

“DB,” Bonner added her initials as the caption.
The post sparked reactions from fellow players, including Angel Reese, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, among others.

“So gorgeous!!!” Reese wrote.
“Stunning DB!!" Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb said.
Natasha Howard commented with several heart emojis.
“Face card eating zownnnn,” Mercury center Kalani Brown said.
“Cuteee girl,” WNBA free agent Aubryanna Hall wrote.
“Icon,” Sabally commented.
Credits: Instagram (@dewannabonner)
Credits: Instagram (@dewannabonner)

DeWanna Bonner’s impressive performance played a key role in the Mercury’s commanding 82-66 victory over the Sun. Coming off the bench, the veteran forward put up 18 points and seven rebounds on 50% shooting.

With the win, the Mercury secured the regular season series against Connecticut, leading 2-0. They will further look to complete the sweep in their final matchup on Sept. 5. Bonner also helped to improve Phoenix’s record to 18-11, extending their lead over the third-place Seattle Storm in the Western Conference by 2.5 games.

Sophie Cunningham criticizes DeWanna Bonner for not managing exit from Indiana well

Bonner's time with the Indiana Fever at the start of the 2025 season was tumultuous. She frequently missed games due to "personal reasons," making it clear that she was not enjoying her tenure with the team. Eventually, the Fever front office waived her on June 25, granting her an unconditional release.

Although her nine-game stretch with Indiana was forgettable, many of her former Fever teammates have often expressed their admiration for her and wished her well.

However, Sophie Cunningham shared a different perspective, expressing that she would have appreciated more communication from Bonner regarding her sudden departure.

"I’m still rooting for her, I want her to be happy,” Cunningham said on an episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast. “But I also think it’s okay to be professional about it, send a text to your teammates. 'Hey guys, sorry this didn’t work out, good luck, etc.' There’s a way to handle that, I think."

Eventually, the Fever brought in Aari McDonald in Bonner’s place, a move that has worked out well for the team. With Caitlin Clark frequently sidelined due to injuries, McDonald has stepped into the starting lineup and delivered mightily. In 19 games with the franchise, she is averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

