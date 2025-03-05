"IDK if I’m supposed to laugh or cry”: Indiana Fever’s Brianna Turner expresses disbelief over Donald Trump’s reign

Politics has always been a hotly contested subject. Topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), immigration, tariffs and the economy are the current hot topics being argued in the public square, both in person and online.

One of those participants in that public square is Brianna Turner of the Indiana Fever. Turner weighed in on the current political climate in the United States in light of the second term of President Donald Trump, who defeated Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

In a post to her X account, Turner wrote:

”Will society look back on current U.S. politics as a comedy or a tragedy? IDK if I’m supposed to laugh or cry whenever I read/ watch about the antics of the U.S. government”

The post, which has been viewed more than 7,000 times and reposted 23 times, sparked lively banter in the comments, with people both sharing and disagreeing with her viewpoint.

Brianna Turner uses her online presence to discuss hot-button topics

Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner is one of many athletes who uses her voice/platform to speak out on issues of great significance. A look at her X timeline quickly bears this out.

As a professional athlete, she often discusses subjects related to her profession, but she also delves into more serious subjects. Turner often broaches the topics of immigration, human rights, politics, voting and voter/election-related issues, amongst other subjects. She makes no bones about her stance on these issues, which many times leads to impassioned discussions in the comments.

In an age of more athletes and other prominent personalities lending their voices in an effort to move issues forward, Turner joins a large group of ambitious individuals in American society.

