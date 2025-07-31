"If you ask our league, they feel the same exact way": Sophie Cunningham reignites beef with WNBA refs by calling out their blatant inconsistency

Sophie Cunningham voiced out her thoughts on WNBA referees. The Indiana Fever guard doesn't appreciate how the refs are inconsistent with their violation calls. That led to Cunningham expressing her frustrations with the officials on social media.Fast forward to the present day, Cunningham once again showed her frustration with WNBA refs by sharing her thoughts about them on the Show Me Something podcast.Sophie Cunningham said that she doesn't hold back her feelings when it comes to expressing herself about something she dislikes. Cunningham also believes that she's the only one in the league who lets her voice be heard regarding officials.&quot;I'm really the only one who publicly is a massive s**tter,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;My thing is like, I'm not even going to lie to you, I am someone who says what everyone else is thinking or talking about, not with just the refs. ... I want people to hear what I just said. I'm the only one, but if you ask our league, they feel the same exact way.&quot;Sophie Cunningham gets fined for calling out referees on TikTokAs Sophie Cunningham mentioned on the aforementioned podcast, she doesn't hold back her opinions. In July, the Indiana Fever star went on TikTok to post a video of expressing her frustration with the officials.Cunningham dubbed Sabrina Carpenter's new hit song, &quot;Manchild&quot;. For those who are unaware, there's a buildup to the chorus that Cunningham wittingly used to describe the referees. The lyrics read:&quot;Stupid. Or is it slow? Maybe it's useless.&quot;View on TikTokSophie Cunningham was fined $500 for posting the TikTok video. Cunningham found her punishment frustratingly hilarious and shared her thoughts on getting fined for uploading a video.&quot;I got fined $500 for this TikTok,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I don't know why this is funny to me - like ok you got it bud! Because there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now.&quot;While her frustrations toward the referees are increasing, Cunningham will have to remain focused on helping the Indiana Fever secure a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.