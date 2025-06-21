"If Caitlin Clark said this, there would be outrage": Fans react to Skylar Diggins allegedly calling Chelsea Gray "fat f**k" during game

On-court tension has taken center stage in the WNBA this week, with the Caitlin Clark-Connecticut Sun clash drawing headlines — and now, a more subdued moment involving Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins allegedly calling Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray a “fat f**k,” stirring fan reactions.

Ad

The remark appeared to occur in the third quarter of Saturday’s heated contest between the Storm and Aces, a game Seattle rallied to win 90-83 after trailing by 11. Diggins poured in 24 points and dished six assists, while Gray tallied seven points and seven assists.

The moment unfolded when Gray lost control of the ball, dribbling it off her foot. After the turnover, she appealed to officials claiming she was fouled, and the broadcast camera seemed to catch Diggins directing the insult toward the 170-pound Gray.

Ad

Trending

Fan response online ranged widely, with some drawing parallels to earlier in the week when Clark and the Fever were involved in a physical exchange with the Sun.

"Bruhh😭😭if Clark said this there would be outrage," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions.

liyong @liyong32841 LINK If the person who was scolded was Clark, SD would be called a thug today.😂

Ad

cybergem @cybergem_ LINK skylar 😭 is buttercup from power puff girls legit

Ad

Breezy @KYBREEZY LINK Lmao both would give each other the business

Ad

Cloud @maestroxv_ LINK Skylar’s always been a lunatic and an a**hole. That’s why all the National pearl clutching from last year’s Fever game was stupid 💀. WNBA players fight and insult each other just like men do. Only certain new fans are discovering this.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Skylar Diggins delivers in Storm's comeback win

Skylar Diggins' performance was among her best of the season. Her 24 points tied for her second-highest scoring game, matching a May outing against the Phoenix Mercury in which she also recorded 14 assists. Her season high remains 26 points and seven assists, also set against the Mercury.

Diggins wasn’t alone in lifting Seattle. Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 25 points on 16 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Gabby Williams added 18 points and 12 boards for a double-double of her own. Erica Wheeler chipped in 17 points.

Ad

Postgame, Diggins credited the team’s shot selection for the offensive surge.

“I think it starts with the quality of threes that we’re getting,” Diggins said (per Seattle Times). “They’re great shots, they’re great looks most of the time, and so it’s no surprise that we’re shooting with confidence.”

Both teams hit 11 3-pointers, but Seattle created 10 more total shot attempts than Las Vegas. The Aces ended their three-game road trip 2-1, with wins over the LA Sparks and a loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Now, Skylar Diggins and the Storm return home for three straight games at Climate Pledge Arena, starting with the defending champion New York Liberty on Monday, followed by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More