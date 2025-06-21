"If Caitlin Clark said this, there would be outrage": Fans react to Skylar Diggins allegedly calling Chelsea Gray "fat f**k" during game

On-court tension has taken center stage in the WNBA this week, with the Caitlin Clark-Connecticut Sun clash drawing headlines — and now, a more subdued moment involving Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins allegedly calling Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray a “fat f**k,” stirring fan reactions.
The remark appeared to occur in the third quarter of Saturday’s heated contest between the Storm and Aces, a game Seattle rallied to win 90-83 after trailing by 11. Diggins poured in 24 points and dished six assists, while Gray tallied seven points and seven assists.
The moment unfolded when Gray lost control of the ball, dribbling it off her foot. After the turnover, she appealed to officials claiming she was fouled, and the broadcast camera seemed to catch Diggins directing the insult toward the 170-pound Gray.
Fan response online ranged widely, with some drawing parallels to earlier in the week when Clark and the Fever were involved in a physical exchange with the Sun.
"Bruhh😭😭if Clark said this there would be outrage," one said.
Skylar Diggins delivers in Storm's comeback win
Skylar Diggins' performance was among her best of the season. Her 24 points tied for her second-highest scoring game, matching a May outing against the Phoenix Mercury in which she also recorded 14 assists. Her season high remains 26 points and seven assists, also set against the Mercury.
Diggins wasn’t alone in lifting Seattle. Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 25 points on 16 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Gabby Williams added 18 points and 12 boards for a double-double of her own. Erica Wheeler chipped in 17 points.
Postgame, Diggins credited the team’s shot selection for the offensive surge.
“I think it starts with the quality of threes that we’re getting,” Diggins said (per Seattle Times). “They’re great shots, they’re great looks most of the time, and so it’s no surprise that we’re shooting with confidence.”
Both teams hit 11 3-pointers, but Seattle created 10 more total shot attempts than Las Vegas. The Aces ended their three-game road trip 2-1, with wins over the LA Sparks and a loss to the Golden State Valkyries.
Now, Skylar Diggins and the Storm return home for three straight games at Climate Pledge Arena, starting with the defending champion New York Liberty on Monday, followed by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.