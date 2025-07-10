  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • “If only they didn’t get DB”: Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark seemingly sends “miss you” message to $90,000 ex-teammate 

“If only they didn’t get DB”: Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark seemingly sends “miss you” message to $90,000 ex-teammate 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 10, 2025 03:52 GMT
WNBA: JUN 10 Commissioner
“If only they didn’t get DB”: Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark seemingly sends “miss you” message to $90,000 ex-teammate (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark faced off against a couple of her former teammates on Wednesday, including ex-Iowa co-star Kate Martin and ex-Fever forward Temi Fagbenle, during the Valkyries-Fever matchup. Before the game, Clark and Fagbenle had a heartfelt exchange, which was captured on video by a fan at the arena.

Ad

Clark can seemingly be heard saying "I miss you" to Fagbenle. Here's the clip that went viral on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fegbenle returned to the WNBA after five years with the Fever in 2024. She played 22 games, starting twice. The 32-year-old averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds on 50.9% shooting, playing 18.9 minutes per contest. The Valkyries picked her up on a team-friendly $90,000 contract this year.

She has started 12 out of 13 games, averaging a career-high 8.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 1.2 spg, shooting 52.7% for Golden State. The Fever left her unprotected during the expansion draft after their plans to bring in former champion DeWanna Bonner to bolster the team's frontcourt depth. On paper, the deal made sense at the time.

Ad

However, several unfortunate incidents transpired since then. Bonner demanded to leave the Fever after only nine games. She had a reduced role after losing her starting spot and seeing her averages dip to a career-low 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. Bonner joined the Mercury after being waived, where she reunited with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.

After Caitlin Clark and Temi Fagbenle's exchange, Fever fans wished the team retained the former Fever forward over opting to make a splash on the failed DeWanna Bonner experiment.

Ad

Here's how fans reacted to Wednesday's clip:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Indiana Fever fail to make Caitlin Clark's return count

Caitlin Clark returned after five games from a groin injury. However, the Fever slipped in the standings with their 10th loss, second to the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, after an 81-60 defeat at home. The Valkyries' swarming defense got to the Fever for the second time this season.

They limited Clark to only 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting and the Fever to 30.9% shooting. Kelsey Mitchell (12 points) and Mikayla Timpson (10 points) were the only other players to score in double digits for Indiana. Meanwhile, the Valkyries rode off a team effort, but mainly behind All-Star Kayla Thornton's 18 and Veronica Burton's 21 points.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications