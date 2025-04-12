"If I was Caitlin Clark’s dad, I’d tell ESPN to go f*** yourself," claims NFL analyst amid Fever star's 'white privilege' comment

Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest sports stars in the past year, becoming the face of women’s basketball since entering the WNBA in 2024. However, Clark has seen numerous issues surrounding her rise to superstar status.

For NFL analyst Dan Dakich, Clark should be standing up against the criticisms she is getting and not allowing them to dictate the narratives around her. Talking in his "Outkick Show" podcast, Dakich explained what he would do if she were Clark’s father amidst the alleged backlash she is getting for being a white player.

“If I were Caitlin Clark’s dad, I’d tell ESPN to go f**k yourself. I would. Go f**k yourself … I would stop that real quick. I would stand up to bullies. You don’t act weak a*s ever. If you apologize, it will never stop,” Dakich said.

Dakick also suggested that Clark should stop giving mediamen interviews if they kept coming towards her with racist narratives.

“Here’s what Caitlin Clark could do. Look, if you come to me like this, I’m not doing any interviews with you. You all keep coming at me with these bulls**ts,” Dakich said.

This comes after Clark admitted that she has 'white privilege' while acknowledging that the WNBA is built by Black players, whom she looked up to growing up.

"I definitely have privilege, I’m obviously White but I think … I’m somebody that grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. So, I know where this league comes from,” she said during Netflix’s series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year in the 2024 season after being picked first overall by the Indiana Fever. Clark was the focal point of the Fever’s offense, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Clark was also named an All-Star in her first season in the league, before leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They lost in the first round against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark gives thanks to Black players in the WNBA

In the "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" on Netflix, hosted by David Letterman, Clark shows gratitude to the Black players who came before her. The interview was filmed in December 2024.

"A lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is. That’s kind of the shoulders that we stand on. So, I think that was something I’m very aware of and something I’m very thankful for,” she said.

Since entering the league last year, Clark has been in a rivalry with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, a Black player. The two have since become stars in the league.

Clark’s Fever will meet Reese’s Sky to start the WNBA 2025 season on May 17.

