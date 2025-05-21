"If only Nike were doing the same" - Caitlin Clark fans react as Fever superstar's new State Farm commercial drops 

Dating back to her time in college, Caitlin Clark and State Farm have worked tirelessly to help grow her brand. On Wednesday morning, fans rejoiced as the star guard was featured in another new commercial.

In the commercial, Clark and "Jake from State Farm" poke fun at her iconic deep threes. Upon request of doing everything from the logo, Jake quickly gets to work painting State Farm's branding all around the house. From there, Clark proceeds to do everyday tasks in the designated spots.

Shortly after the newest Caitlin Clark commercial hit social media, fans poured in to gush over the Indiana Fever star.

Fans had nothing but good things to say about Clark's latest on-screen appearance.

"She's getting "Payton Manning" good at this," one fan said.

"State Farm treating the GOAT the way Nike should be," another fan said.

"How can anyone hate this woman?" Said one fan.

Clark being featured in another commercial is the latest testament to how quickly she's blossomed into one of the biggest mainstream stars in sports today.

Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history against the Atlanta Dream

Coming off a historic rookie season last year, many fans have been eager to see what Caitlin Clark was going to do in 2025. Through her first two games, the All-Star guard has not disappointed.

Having a full offseason of downtime seems to have done Clark well, as she has hit the ground running in year two. While it didn't result in a victory, the Fever guard had another standout showing in a nail-biter with the Atlanta Dream.

In 38 minutes, Clark notched a stat line of 27 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. Despite this impressive all-around showing, it was Atlanta who escaped with a 91-90 victory. That said, Clark's performance was still noteworthy even though it was enough to keep Indiana in the win column.

With this outing, Caitlin Clark has once again etched her name into the history books. Less than a week into her second season, she now has the most 25-point, 10-assist games in WNBA history.

Feats like this are a prime example of why Clark is on the fast track to superstardom in the WNBA. She continues to live up to the massive expectations that were set for her coming out of Iowa.

Through her first two games, Clark has recorded a pair of performances with at least 20 points and 10 assists. If she keeps things up, it should result in her being front and center in the MVP discussion by the end of the year.

