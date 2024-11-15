"Ima take a picture in bridesmaid and slick pony": DiJonai Carrington makes touching request after missing friend's big day

DiJonai Carrington has a busy schedule and that could sometimes cost her the opportunity to be present at important times with her family and friends. The Connecticut Sun star player, unfortunately, missed the wedding of one of her best friends, a moment that perhaps will never come again.

Heartbroken with a big miss, Carrington took to social media to shower love on her friend, giving major props to her wedding dress.

However, having missed the wedding, Carrington also made a special request to her friend. She wrote that she would click her picture in the bridesmaid dress and send her, so that she could crop her in the bridesmaid picture.

"💔💔💔💔 🥹🥹 but I cannot get over you & this dress," Dijonai Carrington wrote. "😩😍😍😍 love you so much, Mrs. Armstrong. 🖤"

Trending

"ima take a picture in my bridesmaid dress and slick pony so you can crop me in 😭."

Carrington's IG post [Credit: IG/@dijonai__]

Dijonai Carrington will be one of the many WNBA players who will take part in the inaugural "Unrivaled" league in January next year.

As she is making her preparation for the "Unrivaled," her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith traveled to China to participate in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association tournament.

Dijonai Carrington shows love to WNBA couple DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun stars and longtime couple DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas enjoyed a romantic getaway at Luxury Picnic Co. in Connecticut. Bonner posted a series of pictures with Thomas, enjoying their moments of togetherness in the lap of Mother Nature while also capturing them with a polaroid.

Their Sun teammate Dijonai Carrington was one of the many people who showered love on the WNBA power couple. Carrington posted a comment on the post, asking the couple to post a picture in the last slide with a ring on their fingers.

"Okayyyyy ringggggg in da last slide @athomas_25 🤭 🤭 🤭 love yall @dewannabonner 😘 😘 😘," Carrington commented.

Bonner and Thomas have been engaged for over a year now. They got engaged in 2023 during the All-Star Weekend in July. According to Sports Blog Nation, the couple was reportedly getting married this offseason.

Thomas will get busy again in January. She is also one of the dozens of players who have decided to participate in the inaugural "Unrivaled" league.

As for Dijonai Carrington, she has previously mentioned the impact that DeWanna Bonner has had on her career. Carrington had said that she shares a "little sister-big sister" kind of relationship with Bonner.

Bonner is 37 years old and she is among one of the best players in the league. She was instrumental in helping the Suns reach the second round of the playoffs this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback