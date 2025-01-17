"Imma have 3 more kids so I can get reparations" - Skylar Diggins-Smith humorously regrets missing NIL opportunities during Notre Dame days

Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith jokingly explained how she plans to take advantage of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) that plenty of college athletes are enjoying right now, but she didn't have the chance to experience during her time playing NCAA basketball. The veteran has made $1,564,919 during her WNBA career, which could have been more if the opportunities that college athletes have now were available at that moment.

Nevertheless, talking with Angel Reese on her "Unapologetically Angel" show on Thursday, the six-time WNBA All-Star revealed what she had planned to put her hands on those NIL deals.

"Girl, listen, I'mma have three more kids so I can get reparations. Y'all got it made," she said. "I think about it all the time, 'cause it was something, I think we were lobbying for. Like, 'Why when I walk into the block store I see all these headbands being sold, I see all these kits and I ain't getting nothing off of this?

"'I'm in these meetings with Adidas and we're talking about this and Adidas is telling me, 'Ok, we're gonna bring these headbands to the W this year and debut them' and I was in college like, 'I won't get none of it,' and I would see the trend, I would see people wearing them. I would be talking about it all the time, but that definitely probably would have been my thing." (20:00 mark)

Skylar Diggins-Smith used to wear a headband during her college days, which set a trend for other players and fans. She played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2009 through 2013 after the Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings) picked her with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Considering all the stars who joined the league in the 2000s and 2010s, Diggins-Smith would have been very successful when it came to NIL. These deals became legal in 2021, eight years after the guard left for the W.

Skylar Diggins-Smith played first season with Seattle Storm

After a tumultuous exit from the Phoenix Mercury, Skylar Diggins-Smith joined the Seattle Storm to try to lead a team full of veterans to the championship. In 40 games played, she averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

This WNBA offseason could put her squad in line to compete next season, but the front office must make the right moves to favor another playoff run.

