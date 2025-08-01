"Immigrants make our community stronger": Fever's Brianna Turner sports T-shirt to protest against Donald Trump's policies 

Brianna Turner is using her platform to speak out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The Indiana Fever forward made a bold statement by sharing her stance on a T-shirt.

In photos taken ahead of the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Turner was seen wearing a T-shirt that read:

“Immigrants make our community stronger.”

The images were captured after the Fever’s July 30 win over the Phoenix Mercury, as the team prepared to face the Dallas Wings in the first leg of their road trip.

Fans were quick to share their support, with many lauding Turner for her message:

“Ok Bri love the shirt 👏," one commented.

“Yeah @_breezybriii 👏🏻🙌🏻❤️,” said another.

“What a beautiful thing to communicate on that shirt @_breezybriii,” said one fan.

“@_breezybriii always has the best shirts ,👏👏” another commented.

“Yes Bri with the shirt,” one fan wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@indianafever)

In addition to sharing the photo on her Instagram Story, Turner took things a step further, educating her followers by sharing @aclu_nationwide’s post, titled:

“5 ways to take action to support immigrants’ rights.”

Credits: Instagram (@_breezybriii)

Brianna Turner has consistently used her platform to advocate for various social and political causes. She previously protested in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and was part of a league-wide protest during the 2020 WNBA season, where players walked off the court to call attention to racial injustice.

Brianna Turner’s scoreless streak extends to five games

Brianna Turner has witnessed a steep decline in her production during her seventh professional season.

With Damiris Dantas and Makayla Timpson serving as the backup frontcourt players behind Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, Turner has seen her playing time significantly reduced. As a result, she is posting career lows in every major statistical category, averaging just 0.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game while logging only 4.1 minutes per contest.

Brianna Turner has appeared in 14 games this season and failed to score in 10 of them. Her current stretch has been the toughest of her career yet, going five consecutive games without scoring a single point.

