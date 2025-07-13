"Impressive but she is no Angel Reese" - WNBA fans abuzz as Paige Bueckers notches major milestone against Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings lost to the Indiana Fever 102-83 on Sunday. Despite the loss, Bueckers made history by becoming the fourth-fastest guard in WNBA history to reach 300 career points.
Fans on social media reacted to the news. One fan on X was impressed with the record but pointed out that she's not Angel Reese. The Sky star has been touted as a rival to Clark.
Other fans extended their congratulations.
Other fans shared the same sentiments.
This was Paige Bueckers’ first game against Caitlin Clark, and she didn’t disappoint. She scored 21 points on 9‑of‑15 shooting over 35 minutes, but committed four turnovers.
Clark played on a minute restriction (28 minutes). She recorded 14 points, 13 assists and a career‑high‑tying five steals, becoming just the second WNBA player to have 10+ points, 10+ assists and five+ steals more than once.
The Indiana Fever dominated the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever surged in the second quarter, going on a 25–4 run and outscoring Dallas 36–15. They ended the half up 64–42, the most points any team has scored in a half this season.
What's next for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings?
Paige Bueckers is having a great debut season. She was named a starter for the 2025 WNBA All‑Star Game on Saturday in Indianapolis, one of three rookies to earn that distinction. She will suit up alongside UConn greats Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier on Team Collier.
She averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in June, earning the Rookie of the Month award.
The Wings' next matchup against the Indiana Fever is on Aug. 1 at American Airlines Center. Bueckers is averaging 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 5.4 apg this season.