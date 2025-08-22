"In Lexie we trust": Fever's $66,079 forward shows faith in Lexie Hull as 3-and-D specialist turns golf expert

Indiana Fever players Lexie Hull and Chloe Bibby took time off their preparations for a back-to-back showdown with the Minnesota Lynx starting Friday. Hull brought Bibby to a makeshift golfing course to hit a few shots. The former ended up teaching the latter how to swing a golf club.Bibby shared the story on Instagram on Thursday and wrote:&quot;In Lexie we trust&quot;Chloe Bibby reacts to a clip of her and learning golf from Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull. [photo: @chloe_bibby/IG]In a clip that has gone viral, Hull could be seen instructing Bibby on the mechanics of a golf swing. Like a student soaking up all the lessons, the former Golden State Valkyries forward eventually tried her hand at hitting a shot. On cue, Bibby hit the ball, surprising herself and Hull before exclaiming that it was terrifying.Unsurprisingly, Chloe Bibby, considered a 3-and-D specialist for the Indiana Fever, did not have a smooth swing. Still, hitting the ball a few minutes after telling Lexie Hull that she did not even know how to hold the club was quite the accomplishment.The second shot from Bibby was even better than the first one. After following Hull’s advice to “straddle the ball” and to move closer to the tee, Bibby’s shot had more power, which resulted in more lift and distance.Fans react to Lexie Hull teaching Chloe Bibby how to play golfThe clip of Lexie Hull giving Chloe Bibby golf lessons quickly went viral. The Indiana Fever’s post on X (formerly Twitter) was promptly greeted with reactions from fans.One fan said:Bo Peep @Fredistired7LINKBibby needs me in her life. I'll have her shooting in the high eighties in two years. 😆😎Another fan added:Phillip Siddiq @psiddiqshowLINKLexie and Mad Max! 🤣🤣🤣🤣One more fan continued:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@IndianaFever Lexie and CC going to become golf pros in retirement.Another fan reacted:FBI Crimes @Mag48_FBICrimesLINK@IndianaFever She swings like a girl... 🤣 Lexi looks like a Golf Pro on the PGA TourOne fan said:UWHuskies2025💜💛🏈🏀⚾️🥎 @UWHuskies2025LINK@IndianaFever wth. These professional athletes make me sick 😂 Chloe just learned and is sending that ball?🏀⛳️Having Chloe Bibby learn golf could bring interesting options in the summer for Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever players. A few of them, including superstar Caitlin Clark, who joined a pro-am tournament last summer, have solid experience playing the sport.Bibby signed with the Fever in late July on a hardship deal. After the Golden State Valkyries waived her in June, Indiana brought her in following injuries to key players. She helped the team stay afloat, prompting the team to give her a “rest-of-season” contract.Although she arrived roughly two weeks ago, the Australian has already developed a strong relationship with Hull. The chemistry between the two was not lost on the fans, who expressed eagerness to see more interactions between them. Many wanted to see Fever coach Stephanie White give her lineup more Hull-Bibby minutes due to their undeniable connection.