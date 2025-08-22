  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "In Lexie we trust": Fever's $66,079 forward shows faith in Lexie Hull as 3-and-D specialist turns golf expert

"In Lexie we trust": Fever's $66,079 forward shows faith in Lexie Hull as 3-and-D specialist turns golf expert

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:18 GMT
&quot;In Lexie we trust&quot;: Fever
"In Lexie we trust": Fever's $66,079 forward shows faith in Lexie Hull as 3-and-D specialist turns golf expert. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

Indiana Fever players Lexie Hull and Chloe Bibby took time off their preparations for a back-to-back showdown with the Minnesota Lynx starting Friday. Hull brought Bibby to a makeshift golfing course to hit a few shots. The former ended up teaching the latter how to swing a golf club.

Ad

Bibby shared the story on Instagram on Thursday and wrote:

"In Lexie we trust"
Chloe Bibby reacts to a clip of her and learning golf from Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull. [photo: @chloe_bibby/IG]
Chloe Bibby reacts to a clip of her and learning golf from Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull. [photo: @chloe_bibby/IG]

In a clip that has gone viral, Hull could be seen instructing Bibby on the mechanics of a golf swing. Like a student soaking up all the lessons, the former Golden State Valkyries forward eventually tried her hand at hitting a shot. On cue, Bibby hit the ball, surprising herself and Hull before exclaiming that it was terrifying.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unsurprisingly, Chloe Bibby, considered a 3-and-D specialist for the Indiana Fever, did not have a smooth swing. Still, hitting the ball a few minutes after telling Lexie Hull that she did not even know how to hold the club was quite the accomplishment.

The second shot from Bibby was even better than the first one. After following Hull’s advice to “straddle the ball” and to move closer to the tee, Bibby’s shot had more power, which resulted in more lift and distance.

Ad

Fans react to Lexie Hull teaching Chloe Bibby how to play golf

The clip of Lexie Hull giving Chloe Bibby golf lessons quickly went viral. The Indiana Fever’s post on X (formerly Twitter) was promptly greeted with reactions from fans.

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Having Chloe Bibby learn golf could bring interesting options in the summer for Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever players. A few of them, including superstar Caitlin Clark, who joined a pro-am tournament last summer, have solid experience playing the sport.

Bibby signed with the Fever in late July on a hardship deal. After the Golden State Valkyries waived her in June, Indiana brought her in following injuries to key players. She helped the team stay afloat, prompting the team to give her a “rest-of-season” contract.

Although she arrived roughly two weeks ago, the Australian has already developed a strong relationship with Hull. The chemistry between the two was not lost on the fans, who expressed eagerness to see more interactions between them. Many wanted to see Fever coach Stephanie White give her lineup more Hull-Bibby minutes due to their undeniable connection.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications