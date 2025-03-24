"In March it’s abt coming out on top": Aliyah Boston lavishes praise on Breezy Hall after stellar outing in Gamecocks win

Aliyah Boston showered praise on South Carolina Gamecocks' rising star Breezy Hall on her social media. On Sunday, the Gamecocks faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the NCAA Women's Championship regional 2 Birmingham knockout stage.

After a thrilling game between the two teams, the Gamecocks walked away with a 64-53 win, with Breezy Hall playing a starring role. After the game, Boston took to X to share her thoughts and commend Hall for her exceptional performance.

"Once again it’s BIG BREEZY🔥🔥let’s goooo cocks!!" Boston tweeted.

Moments later, Boston reposted her Breezy Hall praise post and gave the rest of the Gamecocks squad their flowers:

"I must add!! Everyone did their thing this second half!! In March it’s abt coming out on top‼️‼️"

Boston is a former Gamecock herself and has been an avid supporter of her alma mater even after going professional in 2023. Boston had a stellar career with South Carolina, where she won the 2022 NCAA championship and was named the NCAA Tournament MOP, earning her the honor of being selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The forward-center brought a breath of freshness to a poor Indiana Fever squad in 2023, leading to a 13-27 finish in the 2023 season, which was a step up from their 5-31 finish in 2022.

After Caitlin Clark joined the Fever in 2024, Aliyah Boston got a much-needed partner to help uplift the Fever squad. Together, Clark and Boston led the Fever to the playoffs in the 2024 season which was the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2016.

Aliyah Boston explains her role in the Indiana Fever's free-agency acquisitions

The Indiana Fever front office has been active this offseason, making significant moves in free agency. During this offseason, the Fever has acquired Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

One thing common between all these players is that they are all veterans with championship experience, which is a trait that the Fever needed. In an Unrivaled press conference on Feb. 27, Aliyah Boston revealed her role in her team's free agency acquisitions.

"I think the front office did a great job of including us with who they were looking at, how they thought they would fit with us. Which I think is always super important, because when you have a squad like we do, you wanna continue to make sure 'Oh, I definitely think it would be a good fit, or I think it would be a great fit, or maybe not so much."

Boston revealed that she's been in the loop with the franchise's front office on their moves this offseason. The two-time All-Star expressed her excitement for the upcoming season and to play alongside the revamped squad.

