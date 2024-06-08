In Photos: A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi & more WNBA stars grace the cover of Rolling Stone

Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and veteran Diana Taurasi headlined Team USA’s stacked women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. They will, in essence, represent the WNBA as the home of the world’s elite women's basketball talent.

Being part of such a star-studded squad, their inclusion merited a momentous magazine cover story, telling their individual and collective stories.

Along with other WNBA stars, Las Vegas Aces’ Wilson, New York Liberty’s Stewart, and Phoenix Mercury’s Taurasi graced the cover of the special Olympic edition of Rolling Stone magazine, fiercely posing in all-black outfits as they explained what it means to represent the fast-rising WNBA on the Olympic stage.

The cover also included fellow Team USA players Aces’ Chelsea Gray and Mercury’s Brittney Griner.

Team USA’s women’s basketball team also includes Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Seattle Sotrm’s Jewel Loyd, Aces’ Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, and Phoenix Mercruy’s Kahleah Copper.

Wilson and Stewart are expected to lead the charge for Team USA, which has ruled in all Olympic women’s basketball tournaments since 1996.

Wilson debuted with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, averaging 16.5 points per game. Stewart also had a terrific showing in Tokyo, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game to be named the Olympic tournament’s MVP.

Meanwhile, Taurasi will be participating in her sixth Olympics, breaking an all-time international record as she will turn 42 years old when the Paris Games commence.

With a team full of stars, Team USA is poised to be the undisputed favorites of the women’s basketball event.

Caitlin Clark gets snubbed from Olympic team led by stars like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart

One of the most notable omissions from the Olympic roster was Caitlin Clark, the player most believed to have sparked the resurgence of the WNBA's popularity.

Making the Olympic team has always been a dream for Clark, who was the top overall pick from the 2024 WNBA draft after breaking records in the NCAA with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"That’s one of my dreams as a kid. Growing up, you always want to be an Olympic gold medalist," said Clark to TODAY. "Lucky enough, I’ve been able to play for a few junior national teams in their basketball system, so I know how special it is to represent USA across your chest."

For now, the Indiana Fever rookie will have to fall in line for national team duties in the future, as the team proved to be too stacked in the guard position this year.

