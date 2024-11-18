In Photos: Aliyah Boston lets loose with cousin Kira Punter in offseason dance video

Aliyah Boston let her inner dancer loose on her Instagram story as she uploaded a TikTok with her cousin Kira Punter. The Indiana Fever star is enjoying the offseason after the WNBA wrapped up the 2023-24 season with the New York Liberty lifting the championship.

Boston performed the "Hype Me Up" trend from the popular short video platform with her cousin. She accompanied a caption with her upload to share her thoughts with her 324K followers.

"Another day another great dance video."

Aliyah Boston performs TikTok dance with cousin. (Credits: @aliyah.boston/Instagram)

Boston also mentioned her cousin's Instagram handle in her story. Boston and Punter started going around in circles as the first few lyrics of the song feature the kids' rhyme "ring around the Rosie."

Trending

After the beat drops, the Fever star and her cousin start to follow the trend's choreography and add some of their own moves to the mix. Both Boston and Punter are in casual clothes.

There is time before the 2024-25 WNBA season starts; however, Aliyah Boston's fans will be able to see her in action soon. The Fever big announced on Nov. 1 that she would be joining the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled alongside other WNBA athletes, including Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark and her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

Aliyah Boston's beach photos draw a two-word reaction from teammate Caitlin Clark

On Friday, Aliyah Boston visited her birthplace, Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, to enjoy her offseason. The Indiana Fever big uploaded pictures on Instagram, drawing the attention of her fellow WNBA players.

The post featured pictures of her in a blue swimsuit and a picture of her eating with her family. Boston accompanied a caption with the post, calling the beach her favorite place.

"favorite place to be💙"

Caitlin Clark left a two-word reaction in the post's comment section.

"Slay sis," Clark commented.

Boston responded to the WNBA Rookie of the Year's praise in the same comment thread.

"thankss sistaaa🫶🏾"

Caitlin Clark comments on Boston's IG post. (Credits: aliyah.boston/Instagram)

Clark was not the sole WNBA player to praise the Fever big for her post. LA Sparks star Cameron Brink also commented on the post.

"So Gorg 😍" Brink said.

Cameron Brink comments on Boston's Ig post. (Credits: aliyah.boston/Instagram)

Aliyah Boston thanked the Sparks star for her praise in the same comment thread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback