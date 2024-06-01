In Photos: Aliyah Boston receives her first Adidas Exhibit Select 2.0 “Virgin Island Pride VI Stong” PE shoes

Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Draft first overall pick by the Indiana Fever and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, received a special gift from Adidas. The sportswear behemoth gifted Boston a personalized colorway of the Exhibit Select 2.0, her signature shoe, inspired by her Virgin Islands roots.

The Indiana Fever also posted a video showing the joy and pride Boston displays when she is given her signature shoe.

The colorway is a tribute to Boston, and the "Virgin Island Pride VI Strong" even has the B signature for PE (Player Edition). The slip-on is covered in teal to mimic the Caribbean Sea and has bright yellow accents to replicate the sunshine that surrounds the island.

The shoe also features a map of her hometown, St. Thomas, as depicted in the video, representing her roots.

Adidas has paid tribute to players with PE designs before this. Damian Lillard represents his Oakland roots and Trae Young honors his Norman, Oklahoma, hometown in their signature shoes.

Aliyah Boston's performance so far in the 2024 Season

Aliyah Boston, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and Indiana Fever star, has started the 2024 season with a bit of a question mark. While her talent is undeniable, her stats have not quite been on par with that phenomenal rookie season.

In 2023, Boston averaged 14.5 points per game while rebounding 8.4 per game. Her scoring and rebounding are down this season to 11.0 points per game and 6.8 rebounds, respectively.

Her free throws are down, too, from 3.6 attempts per game a year ago to just 1.6 attempts in 2024 and her highest-scoring game in the season so far came against Los Angeles Sparks with just 17 points.

It's still early in the season, but despite her subpar stats thus far, the Virgin Island talent's work ethic is for all to see. She has plenty of time to adjust to the new system and regain her scoring form.

The Fever are a team on a hard-luck path this season, having a record of 1-8, which probably isn't helping the cause of what Boston is attempting to pursue. Perhaps victories with a stronger collective team effort could bring the best out of her.