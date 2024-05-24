In Photos: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick & other Sky players sport trendy fits ahead of game vs Liberty

Angel Reese and the rest of the Chicago Sky arrived in style at the Barclays Center on Thursday for their game against the New York Liberty. Several Sky players posed for the camera to show off their fashion sense ahead of an important matchup.

In a post on the team's official Instagram account, Reese, Michaela Onyenwere, Dana Evans and Kysre Gondrezick were featured because of their pregame outfits. Reese was rocking a Diesel crew neck shirt and red hunt skirt while being draped by a black jacket. She was also wearing Amiri Black 'Skel Top Low' Sneakers.

Onyenwere had a fluffy and colorful bucket hat on her head. She wore a white top with a jean skirt and a long-sleeved jean jacket. She also had a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie handbag and had Bottega Veneta black and green boots.

Evans went with an all-denim outfit with red-heeled boots and a small red Telfar bag in her hand. Gondrezick had an all-black suit with a classic Chanel two-tone bag on her shoulder. She was also carrying a Christian Dior tote bag in her left hand.

Here are the photos.

Angel Reese wore the same outfit as an NBA player

While Angel Reese has one of the best styles in women's basketball, she rocked the same outfit as P.J. Tucker before the Chicago Sky's game against the Dallas Wings last Saturday. Fans online noticed that Reese wore a Jean Paul Gaultier unisex outfit.

Reese is a huge fan of denim and recently partnered with Khloe Kardashian's brand, Good American. She was the star of the company's recent campaign and is now the face of their denim line for tall women.

"We're so proud to have Angel as the face of our new campaign, as we introduce long inseams tailored for women 5-foot-10 and up, empowering every woman to embrace her individuality and stand tall in her journey," Good American CEO Emma Grede told Page Six.

Angel Reese was at the 2024 Met Gala

Before making her WNBA debut earlier this month, Angel Reese was one of several high-profile celebrities and athletes invited to the 2024 Met Gala. Reese arrived in New York City in style, showing off her 16Arlington dress by Marco Capaldo.

The outfit was a low V-cut top with a feathered skirt that resembles what a ballerina wears. She was one of three basketball players at the event, joining Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who was with his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade.