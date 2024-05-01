IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston mean business as the dynamic Fever duo pose for WNBA season portraits

The WNBA debut for Caitlin Clark is fast approaching. The No. 1 pick is in training camp with the Indiana Fever preparing for her professional debut. The Indiana Fever just dropped a look at Clark in a WNBA uniform. The team posted photos from media day of Clark and her teammates in their new threads.

Clark was pictured alongside fellow Fever star Aliyah Boston, who was the league's Rookie of the Year after being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft.

The two, who mean-mugged in their media day photos, mean business as they begin the 2024 campaign.

Check out the photos in the Instagram post below.

Clark and Boston showed off the navy blue jersey sets. The uniforms have a yellow font with red and yellow trim. Clark also rocked Nike Kobe shoes.

Clark and the Fever will be all over the WNBA’s broadcast schedule this season. Indiana will have 38 of its 40 regular season games aired on TV or major streaming platforms. That includes ESPN, Amazon Prime, ION and CBS Sports.

When is Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark will rock her WNBA jersey for the first time in a regular season game on May 14. The Fever will travel to the tough Connecticut Sun for the season opener. The game will be one of the marquee matchups of the season and will air on ESPN.

Indiana fans will have to wait for the former Iowa star to make her home debut on May 16 against the New York Liberty. New York is a loaded squad coming off a WNBA Finals appearance. Clark and Boston will have their hands full defending Sabrina Ionescu and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart.

On May 24, Clark will battle the 2024 No. 2 pick Cameron Brink. The Fever will head out West to take on Brink’s LA Sparks squad. The Sparks also drafted Rickea Jackson with the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft.

Caitlin Clark will get a chance to go up against her college rival Angel Reese on June 1. The Fever will host Reese’s Chicago Sky in another exciting matchup on the WNBA calendar.

Caitlin Clark will battle the GOAT Diana Taurasi on June 30 in Phoenix to take on the Mercury. It will be a juicy matchup as Taurasi said during a Final Four simulcast that Clark would have to earn her star status and the transition to the WNBA will be tough on Clark.