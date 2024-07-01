In Photos: Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull's sleek outfits steal the spotlight ahead of Fever vs Mercury

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull made a stunning entrance before their game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The Instagram page of the Indiana Fever posted pictures of their players arriving at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark wore matching outfits for the night while arriving at the game. While Erica Wheeler impressed fans with her unique fashion sense, Clark wore a sleeveless marble white-colored one-piece dress with golden-colored coat buttons at the torso section.

She carried a white-colored shoulder bag with gold-tinted strap connectors adding on to her look. She had a silver bracelet and necklace for accessories and completed her look with white shoes.

Trending

As for Lexie Hull, she wore a sleeveless marble white coat and a skirt. She was seen carrying a multicolored handbag and a coffee cup in her hand.

Hull wore her blonde hair down to add to her look and went with laced heels for her preferred footwear. She topped off her look with bracelets in her right hand and a watch in her right hand.

Erica Wheeler, meanwhile, wore a baby-pink Adidas outfit comprising of a tank top and trousers. The tank top had Adidas along with the brand's logo printed middle.

She went with mustard yellow sneakers as her choice of footwear for the night and had earphones on connected to her phone that she held in her hand.

She topped her look off with a bandanna on her forehead, broad white framed sunglasses, and a watch and bracelet on her right and left arm respectively.

Caitlin Clark and Co. return to winning ways after defeating the Mercury

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever secured an 88-82 victory against the Phoenix Mercury at their home breaking their two-game losing streak.

The Fever dominated their opposition in the third and fourth quarters. Clark scored 15 points, collected nine rebounds and dished our an insane 12 assists, nearly bagging a triple-double.

The Fever's rookie star is thriving in her new role as a playmaker, setting up her teammates to push the team forward. Aaliyah Boston led the scoring charts for the Fever with 17 points.

She also collected eight rebounds and dished out four assists. NaLyssa Smith, meanwhkle, collected a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

As for the Mercury, Brittney Griner held the fort with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Diana Taurasi supported her with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback