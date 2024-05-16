IN PHOTOS: Cameron Brink turns heads in $50 million brand's denim skirt & "got league pass?" shirt ahead of WNBA debut 

Ahead of her WNBA regular-season debut against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, LA Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink turned heads with her pregame outfit.

Entering the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, the 22-year-old donned a denim skirt and asymmetrical long, black-ribbed sleeveless shirt. The outfit is from the $50 million-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Alexander Wang fashion brand.

Brink's shirt featured the question, "got league pass?" in white letters as part of her WNBA League Pass promotion for the 2024 season. In her caption, she noted that she would be giving away free League Pass subscriptions to some of her fans.

"Got League Pass? I’m giving away 10 subscriptions to @WNBA League Pass so you can support us all season long!" Brink wrote.

The 2024 No. 2 pick out of Stanford University is one of several prominent college basketball stars transitioning to the WNBA this season. Others include the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. The influx of young star power is expected to substantially increase the league's viewership.

How did Cameron Brink fare in preseason ahead of WNBA regular-season debut?

Ahead of her WNBA regular-season debut, Cameron Brink suited up in two preseason games with the Sparks, drawing starts in both contests.

In her preseason debut against the Seattle Storm on May 4, she tallied 11 points, three rebounds, two blocks and one 3-pointer on 50.0% shooting in 22 minutes. Meanwhile, LA secured an 84-79 victory.

In her second outing against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Brink only logged eight minutes. However, she still totaled seven points, four rebounds and two assists on 100.0% shooting in limited action as LA won 98-85.

That isn't on the level of her production during her dominant senior college basketball season at Stanford. She averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game on 51.1% shooting over 34 contests in the 2023-24 season.

However, while Brink has high expectations for her rookie season, she noted that she will likely face an extensive adjustment period.

“They’ve set my standards very high that it’s going to be really hard and that I’m going to get beat up,” Brink said, via SLAM. “I’m really going to give myself grace and know that there’s a learning curve, but also be hungry and know I deserve to be here.”

Cameron Brink will look to help the Sparks improve upon last year's 17-23 season in which they finished ninth of 12 teams.

