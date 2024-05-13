"Kim is a genius": WNBA fans elated to see Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink & more get game ready with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS' new Ad

The WNBA has partnered with SKIMS, a clothing line that was co-founded by famous personality, Kim Kardashian. The brand posted new content showcasing their new ambassadors wearing their products. The Players wearing the brand's products in their new advertisement excited fans.

SKIMS has posted a new video ad showcasing their product. LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was part of the promotion, together with some of the league's seasoned veterans. DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun was also part of the new ad campaign by SKIMS, promoting the product's "Fits Everybody" collection.

Two-time champion Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces wowed the fans, as she was also part of the group. A new member of the Seattle Storm, Skylar Diggins-Smith, was featured in the ad. Lastly, recently retired star Candace Parker filled the fifth spot for SKIMS' new commercial.

Watch the video below to see the SKIMS ad.

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing this, some fans were elated to see the players, league and product partner up. Here's what the fans had to say.

"Kim is a genius look at my WNBA girlies," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"It’s giving supermodels. Wow," said another fan.

"This campaign is 🔥. Need more brands doing this with our WNBA players," another fan added.

However, there were a few fans who didn't show any appreciation for the league's involvement with SKIMS.

"I want to watch basketball, not this," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I mean if they want more viewers they should just play in these," said one fan.

"Wow degrade women to their underwear not skill do better @wnba," another fan said.

Also read: "Cause I'm obsessed": Angel Reese and WNBA stars go gaga over Cameron Brink's latest IG fit check post

Looking at WNBA's deal with SKIMS

The deal between the league and SKIMS was first announced last fall. The brand wasn't limited to the women's league as they also became official NBA and USA Basketball partners. Since then, they've shown their campaign with different athletes.

OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was part of their campaign for their March All-Stars campaign. Neymar and Nick Bosa are both part of their men's line as well.

SKIMS is now pushing their partnership with the league as they've launched their first-ever campaign. The campaign also featured Hugh Wilson, a renowned photographer who produced incredible photos of the athletes.

The new line that the players wore in their latest campaign is available on the SKIMS website. With the start of a new season, releasing their new campaign was a smart way to get more fan interactions.

Also read: WATCH: Kim Kardashian's $4 billion worth brand join hands with WNBA in a star-studded Ad campaign ft. Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum & more