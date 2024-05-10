"Cause I'm obsessed": Angel Reese and WNBA stars go gaga over Cameron Brink's latest IG fit check post

Angel Reese was in awe of LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink's fits on her social media handle. Brink posted a series of pictures of different outfits while flashing her handbags.

Brink paired her blazer with blue jeans and a cropped top with black trousers.

“More fits to come,” Brink captioned the post.

One of the big names in the comment section was Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Commenting on the post, Reese wrote that all of Sparks’ stars’ dresses were on point.

“Question: do you ever miss???? cause i’m obsessed,” Reese wrote.

Reese wasn’t the only WNBA star who loved Brink’s outfits. Brink’s Sparks teammates Zia Cooke, Lexie Brown and Azura Stevens were also in awe of their teammates’ fashion range. Brink’s Stanford teammate Hannah Jump was also one of the names who dropped her comment on the post.

Angel Reese commented on Cameron Brink's post

Cameron Brink's LA Sparks teammates also commented on her post

Angel Reese poses for Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand

After a stellar college career, Angel Reese took the biggest step in her life when she declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. However, the Chicago Sky star has recently shown that her life is not limited to basketball.

After turning heads at the Met Gala on her birthday, Reese immediately took another project under her belt. She landed a fashion campaign deal with Good American, a brand owned by Khloe Kardashian.

Reese took to her social media handle and posted pictures of her in different denim outfits. Reese was posing for denim, exclusively made for women over 5-foot-10.

“CHI BARBIE for Good American. Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller - these jeans are for you,” Reese captioned the post.

The Chicago Sky star is 6-foot-3, and fashion is a big part of her life. She has become one of the most popular names in America, and with that height and popularity, Kardashian perhaps wouldn't have found a better match.

Angel Reese is ready to start her regular season with the Chicago Sky. So far, she has shown great potential while she embarks on the biggest journey of her life, playing professional basketball at the highest level.