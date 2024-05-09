In Pitcures: Angel Reese's stylish Good American denim shoot exclusive for women 5'10" or taller

After getting a taste of the WNBA in the preseason, Angel Reese has now kicked off her journey as a pro in the fashion industry. The Chicago Sky rookie has had several deals with major brands since her time in college with LSU, and on Thursday, she starred in an ad campaign for Khloe Kardashian-owned Good American.

Resse posted a few pictures of her shoot with the clothing line as she modeled the brand's denim jeans, exclusively made for women over 5-foot-10. Sharing pictures of her shoot, Reese wrote on X:

“CHI BARBIE for Good American. Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller - these jeans are for you!”

Angel Reese stands at 6-foot-3, and with that height, she was the perfect choice for Good American’s campaign for tall inseam types of denim. Designed for women with taller heights, the inseam construction is for those above 5-foot-10 or taller.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, her maiden fashion project as a pro is mainly focused around denim wear which is largely inspired by her career in basketball. After being drafted at No. 7, Reese is beginning to command a larger spotlight than her contemporaries due to her much-followed college career.

Per French magazine Marie Claire, the new collection of jeans inspired by Reese will drop in the market on May 9. Since the jeans are for women over 5-foot-10, the inseam for these jeans will range from 33 to 37 inches.

Angel Reese drops her bold take on her unapologetic fashion sense

Angel Reese has been everything that the women’s basketball might have wanted. Bold, unapologetic and confident, "Bayou Barbie" is as fierce off the court as she is on it. In case it wasn’t clear enough, her bully basket on Breanna Stewart in the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky exhibition game on Tuesday night should be a testament to her approach.

She has been a star everywhere. She has headlined the WNBA’s recent story with her near double-double in her debut and when she turned heads at the Met Gala on Monday. For Reese, fashion has always been her way of expressing herself.

"I’ve always advocated for self-expression and not being confined to a single mold. … For me, personal style is about owning the moment and showing off who you are with unapologetic confidence, both on and off the court," Reese told Marie Claire.

Angel Reese’s star power was on full display when she walked on the red carpet at Met Gala, the day she turned 22. She arrived at the event in a light blue gown designed by Naomi Elizee.