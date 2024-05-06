Angel Reese drops kiss emoji as she joins plethora of players to swoon over Cameron Brink's IG post in LA Sparks uniform

Cameron Brink of the LA Sparks recently dropped a set of images wearing the purple and gold jersey on Instagram. A bunch of WNBA players reacted to Brink's post, including fellow 2024 draft class member and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.

In a post on Instagram, the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft celebrated the start of her rookie season. She made her preseason debut on Sunday against the Seattle Storm and finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Several WNBA players commented on Cameron Brink's post, like Angel Reese, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl, McKenzie Forbes, Lexie Brown, Rae Burrell and Azura Stevens. Collegiate stars like Mia Mastrov, Kiki Iriafen, Hannah White and Hannah Jump also dropped reactions to her post.

Angel Reese and players react to Cameron Brink's post on Instagram.

Cameron Brink signs contract with New Balance

While Caitlin Clark signed a shoe deal with Nike, Cameron Brink was not far behind.

Brink is the latest basketball athlete to join the New Balance family. She's following in the footsteps of Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine.

"I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance. Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams," Brink said in a statement.

Cameron Brink was part of a recent ad campaign by New Balance with Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray, and other sports athletes like Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, tennis star Coco Gauff and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Angel Reese also makes her WNBA preseason debut on Sunday

Angel Reese was in action on Saturday for the Chicago Sky. She teamed up with fellow 2024 draftee Kamilla Cardoso in the Sky's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese finished with a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes.

Reese was in foul trouble and committed five fouls in the game. She will have to adjust to how referees make calls in the WNBA. Cardoso had an injury scare and was limited to just 13 minutes off the bench. She had six points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon was very happy with Reese and Cardoso's debut for the team.

"This is a learning process for all of us. ... And we're going through that process in the right way," she said.

"We got our leaders leading them, pulling them along. Keeping them confident. That's what matters. So we're in a great place, and they're in a hell of a great place," Weatherspoon said. [H/T ESPN]