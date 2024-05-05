Cameron Brink and LA Sparks get real about start, bench and cut order for Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weekend.

Rookie Cameron Brink and her LA Sparks teammates gave their preferences in the popular social media game of "Start, Bench and Cut" which involved Canadian recording artists Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weekend for the team's promotional material.

Drake wound up with the most starts, including from Brink, who was selected second overall in this year's rookie draft by the Sparks after a solid collegiate career at Stanford.

Guard Kia Nurse chose Drake to start because he puts music consistently in line with her penchant for listening to something new,

The Weekend had his share of starts but was mostly relegated by the players to the bench. Bieber, for his part, had the most cuts.

The LA Sparks finished last season fourth in the Western Conference, and ninth in the league, with a 17-23 record.

They drafted 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink this season to provide an added ceiling to their frontcourt.

She finished her collegiate career with the Cardinals with averages of 14 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. In her final year, she had career-high norms of 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 blocks in 34 games.

Cameron Brink helped Stanford to the 2021 NCAA title and was a multi-time All-American. She was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year for 2024.

Cameron Brink says she is still learning the ropes as she begins her WNBA journey

Second-overall rookie pick Cameron Brink is excited to get her WNBA journey going, but admits she is still in the process of figuring things out on how to be of value to the LA Sparks that drafted her.

The 22-year-old former Stanford Cardinal standout will be spotlighted with the Sparks as they try to improve their standing in the WNBA after finishing their campaign ninth overall in the league with a 17-23 record last season.

Brink said she is up for the challenge but also recognizes that she has to work her way into the team's system to make things work for everybody.

She shared in a report that came out in the Los Angeles Daily News:

"I'm still figuring that out to be frank. I think we're with a great group of vets, a great group of girls, they really take us in. I think we need to listen to the coaching staff... So still figuring that out but continuing to play hard and be myself."

Apart from Cameron Brink, also selected in the first round of the WNBA draft was forward Rickea Jackson out of Tennessee.

The Sparks played the Seattle Storm in a preseason game on Saturday in Alberta, Canada, and won, 84-79.

Dearica Hamby led the way in the win, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Brink, meanwhile, had 11 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

Jackson and Lexie Brown each had 10 points in the victory.

The Sparks play their next preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 9.