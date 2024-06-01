In Photos: Former NBA stars Lou Williams & Montrezl Harrell spotted courtside at Dream vs Aces clash in Atlanta

The Atlanta Dream were treated to a double dose of star power on Friday night, not just on the court but courtside as well. Veteran NBA sharpshooter Lou Williams and high-energy big man Montrezl Harrell were spotted cheering on the Dream in their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Williams and 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Harrell, a hustling and energetic big reknowned for his rebounding, has become a free agent after his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers expired after the 2023 season. The WNBA tweeted about the duo's courtside presence, tweeting:

"Heyyy friends, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell are courtside for the game tonight!"

While the announced attendance fell short of a huge increase at the Gateway Center Arena, the energy surrounding the VIP area was palpable. Williams and Harrell chatted with Dream coach Tanisha Wright and cheered on the Atlanta Dream's players during the game.

As the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 78-74 in a close encounter. Williams and Harrell's presence is evidence of the WNBA growing in the consciousness of not only fans but also among veteran NBA players.

As the league continues to grow in popularity, this may be the first in an increasing line of NBA stars joining the WNBA bandwagon — whether as a coach or behind the scenes.

Atlanta Dream beats Las Vegas Aces in intense showdown

The Atlanta Dream pulled off a stunning upset on Saturday night at the Gateway Center Arena, defeating the two-time WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces 78-74 in a thrilling encounter.

In the process, not only did they end the Aces' two-game win streak, but they also sent out a message to the rest of the league that they are a team to be feared.

The Aces were the heavy favorites coming into the game, and they have A'ja Wilson. The Dream would not be denied, though, feeding off an energetic crowd at their home arena. The Falcons were dominant defensively, holding the Raiders to 10 points below their season average.

The star of the night for the Atlanta Dream and the game MVP Allisha Gray was a standout performer. She scored 24 points on an impressive 85.7% shooting from 3-point range and shooting 100% from the free throw line, going six of six.