NBA Rumors: Former 6th Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell declines player option to become an unrestricted free agent

Former 6th Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has decided to decline his player option worth $2.7 million to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The veteran center was on a $5.2 million two-year contract with Philly, which he signed last offseason.

TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes was the first to report about Harrell's free agency. Here's what Haynes wrote:

"Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport"

Harrell's playing time took a hit in Philly. He backed up reigning MVP Joel Embiid, so it was expected that he wouldn't get as much time on the court as he did elsewhere on his previous teams. The former LA Lakers reserve averaged 11.9 minutes, the lowest since his rookie year. He tallied 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 59.8%.

Montrezl Harrell is one of the most efficient centers in the NBA. However, his lack of size at 6'7" makes him a defensive liability at center. Harrell doesn't have the 3-ball in his offensive arsenal, which rules out him playing the four.

He collected DNPs throughout the postseason, playing just twice in done-and-dusted games.

Montrezl Harrell could find suitors looking for bench depth

Montrezl Harrell's game doesn't fit the needs of the modern-day NBA. Harrell has a limited market as a traditional center who lacks size. However, it's likely to be contenders aiming to sign ring-chasing veterans on minimum deals who could look to sign him.

Harrell will likely receive a one-year or two-year deal in the ballpark of a veteran's minimum sum annually. The Phoenix Suns could be an intriguing landing spot for Harrell. The Suns only have eight players on their roster and very little wiggle room to make an expensive move.

MONTREZL HARRELL IS A BULLY. MONTREZL HARRELL IS A BULLY. 😤 https://t.co/8PStypQwfx

Harrell fills a need there as an explosive scorer off the bench. Before his time with the Sixers, Harrell was a potent 12 to 15-point per-game scorer in his 20-25 minutes per contest. The Suns lacked an efficient scorer like him. He would also bring experience and toughness with him, and the Suns could offer him the playing time he would be looking for.

