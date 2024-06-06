In Photos: Kalani Brown nails latest trend in all-black top and cargo pants ahead for Aces-Wings matchup

Kalani Brown and the Dallas Wings are looking to end a two-game losing slump when they face the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Thursday’s encounter will be the first this season between the A’ja Wilson-led team and the injury-hampered hosts. Wings coach Latricia Trammell will be hoping her group has enough to defend its home floor versus the star-studded visitors.

Brown continues to play a stellar role off the bench for the Wings. Despite injuries to Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, Trammell’s group has been competitive partly because of the 6-foot-7 center’s play. The daughter of former NBA player PJ Brown continues to be one of the WNBA’s best as a non-starter.

Aside from turning heads on the court, Kalani Brown is also getting noticed for her off-court game. She came in for the Aces showdown wearing this:

Brown pulled off the rugged yet still casual look with ease by using a black top with black cargo pants. She capped off the style with black/white sneakers and black and brown beads on her wrists. Brown seemed all business heading into the highly-anticipated showdown against the Aces.

Kalani Brown and the Wings have a tough matchup ahead of them. They will try to slow down Las Vegas who is getting another MVP-type season from forward/center A’ja Wilson. Brown and her fellow frontcourt players will have their work cut out for them trying to shackle the reigning WNBA Finals MVP.

The Aces, coming off a long break following a 78-74 loss to Atlanta on May 31, will be raring to bounce back. If Brown’s outfit is any indication, she and the Wings are ready to match the defending champs’ eagerness to get on with the game.

Kalani Brown’s pregame style has been noticed by even non-Wings fans

At 6-foot-7, it isn’t too difficult for Kalani Brown to catch the attention of WNBA fans. She has also earned recognition for her play on the court. From being on the Dallas Wings roster on a hardship contract, she has become a key part of the team. Brown’s contention for the Sixth Player of the Year in 2023 was rewarded by the franchise with a three-year, $386K deal.

As her play improved, Brown’s pregame entrances have become quite the spectacle as well. On Sunday in Minnesota, she wowed fans with this:

The style she pulled off against the Lynx was quite the opposite of what she flaunted versus the LA Sparks:

Dallas Wings fans are hoping her basketball skills will become as noticeable as her style during game days.

