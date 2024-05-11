“So weird and insecure it shows”- Angel Reese rips random fan for calling Dallas Wings player “trans”, gets aided by thorough community notes

Angel Reese didn't hesitate to call out a fan who made a questionable comment about a couple of Dallas Wings players. Despite the evolution the WNBA and women's basketball in general have experienced in recent years, people still find ways to make unfortunate comments about female players.

Reese was quick to respond to a fan who said two Dallas Wings players were 'trans.'

"yall never seen black tall women that are FINE??? yall so weird & insecure and it SHOWS!!!" the No. 7 overall pick wrote on X/Twitter.

The community note backed up Reese's comments, as if it was necessary, adding that Kalani Brown and Teaira McGowan are both biological women and reminding people that spreading false rumors about black people is 'extremely dangerous.'

As she admitted after her final NCAA game, Angel Reese has dealt with a lot of bad comments during her time in college, and she won't hesitate to defend her fellow WNBA colleagues against the attacks of these so-called 'fans.'

Reese has already shown she can be a strong presence in the league, not only on the court but as a big voice off the court. The Chicago Sky found a gem in the former LSU star and every day she finds new ways to show the world she's ready for the WNBA challenges.

Angel Reese has secured notable deals with major brands

Angel Reese hasn't even debuted in the WNBA regular season and she has already bagged big contracts with notable brands. For instance, she vowed to get the entire Chicago Sky roster a pair of Beats after Bri Turner floated the idea.

Moreover, she also made noise with her Good American denim campaign, which is focused on tall women. Reese is working with one of the biggest celebrities in the world there, as Khloe Kardashian happens to be the co-founder of the brand.

As you can see, the rookie forward has secured big contracts that will make her a lot of money, which is rare for most WNBA players. More importantly, though, Angel Reese is making a statement about the impact she can have on her colleagues and the players that may come after her.