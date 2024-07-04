Natasha Howard of the Dallas Wings paid her respect to Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. The veteran forward picked a unique outfit for the Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury, going with a T-shirt that shows Kyrie Irving celebrating his game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets back in March.

Howard picked a T-shirt with an edit of Irving, featuring the iconic moment in the middle of the shirt. The Wings' official Instagram account shared a series of pictures and a video of Howard rocking the t-shirt.

The Dallas Wings will try to cash in on a big chance to beat an inconsistent Phoenix Mercury team to improve their record amid a season full of injuries. Howard is one of the best players the Wings have on the roster, being a three-time WNBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year.

She hasn't been enough to overcome all the bad results the Wings have had this season, but Howard remains a solid option for the squad. In seven games played this campaign, she averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Kyrie Irving had a terrible performance in the 2024 NBA Finals

While Natasha Howard and the Dallas Wings keep trying to turn the season around, Kyrie Irving is recharging after an emotionally draining NBA campaign. The 2016 NBA champion looked great on the way to this year's NBA Finals, but once the Boston Celtics set foot on the court, Kyrie vanished.

Irving lacked aggressiveness and was often overshadowed by Celtics defenders, averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in five games against her former team. He was a shell of himself during this series and many blamed him for the Mavericks' collapse during the matchup.

After the series was over, Kyrie Irving explained his decision to shake every Celtics player's hand, admitting that he tried to show respect.

“So, when I was shaking everybody’s hands, that was more of a sign of respect for their journey," Irving told reporters after the game.

"They have been through an incredible five-year span of going to Game 7s or losing in the Finals, so they know what this bitter feeling feels like being up here answering questions about when this next year holds, and I think they used everything as motivation."

The Mavericks are working this offseason to bounce back next season and after landing Klay Thompson, the picture looks more promising for them.

