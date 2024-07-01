Dallas Mavericks depth chart after acquiring Klay Thompson in 2024 NBA Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks did not waste any time this offseason trying to better their championship chances. After a heartbreaking NBA Finals defeat against the Boston Celtics, the front office reportedly acquired one-half of the Splash Bros, sharpshooter Klay Thompson on Monday.

The free-agent shooting guard has agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and perennial All-Star playing alongside Stephen Curry appeared destined to spend his career with the Golden State Warriors. But after injuries and the Warriors failing to make the 2024 playoffs, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have decided to part ways.

According to Wojnarowski, he was given a chance by other teams offering better contracts with more money, but he ultimately chose the Mavericks, aiming for his fifth championship.

Coming off the finals loss, the Mavericks appear anxious to take another shot.

Let's dive into how Thompson's arrival changes the look of the Mavericks' depth chart.

Dallas Mavericks' depth chart for next season

Joining the Mavericks meant Thompson had elite company scoring-wise with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If Doncic is running the show, he could be dishing it to Irving under the basket on acrobatic-era layup packages or flipping a pass out to Klay Thompson for a wide-open 3-pointer.

Thompson has been slowed by injuries since 2019 but still profiles as a lights-out shooter having made 41.3% of his career shots from beyond the arc, sixth most in NBA history. His shooting prowess will be a massive asset for the Mavericks, spacing the floor for Doncic's drives and Irving's midrange mastery.

Mavericks depth chart for the 2024-25 campaign

Fans react to Dallas Mavericks signing Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks fans are going wild after Klay Thompson heads over to Texas, signing a three-year deal to join Luka Doncic and company.

"Great addition. Huge upgrade. Klay Thompson has declined on defense but he's still a sniper from 3. Big step up from having Hardaway launch 7+ bricks a game," a fan tweeted.

"Welcome to Dallas Klay, hope you can get that 5th ring!" another one chimed in.

"MAVS JUST WON THE WEST," another commented.

However, some fans were critical of the Warriors for letting go of Klay for just $16 million.

"$16M a year and Warriors didn’t want to match? No more Splash Bros," one fan tweeted

"He couldn’t get this amount from the warriors lol??????" another posted.

"The Warriors couldn’t have offered this?" a user commented.

The arrival of Klay Thompson is a massive boost to the Mavericks' championship hopes. While some fans' concerns are understandable, the general feeling is one of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

