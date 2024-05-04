In Photos: WNBA's Angel Reese pairs $2200 Chanel vanity case with Balenciaga track & Reebok shoes for Chicago Sky debut game

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese showcased her stylish look ahead of her WNBA preseason debut against the Minnesota Lynx. As she made her way to the Target Center for her first experience in the professional league, she sported a Chanel bag. The Chi-Town Barbie also showed her appreciation to Reebok, the brand that signed her to a NIL deal in college.

Ahead of her debut, she posed for the camera to show off her $2,200 Chanel vanity case (as per TheRealReal) paired with Balenciaga tracks. Take a look at the photo posted by the team's Instagram account featuring their rookie:

On the hard court, Reese showed off her gear from Reebok. The rookie was the most recent athlete that the brand signed to endorse their products. Take a look at the photos below:

Many are excited to see the rookie in action again. For those who are interested in watching her debut, the WNBA League Pass is available. Tip-off starts at 7:00 p.m.

Angel Reese's WNBA debut will not be televised

Tonight marks a historic moment for the WNBA, as both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will play their first professional game. However, the game between the Sky and Lynx will not be televised, much to the disappointment of fans who were eager to see Reese in her first preseason game.

The league addressed the issue regarding televising games. According to them, Bally Sports North of Minnesota had scheduled a game for Major League Baseball at the same time as the Sky-Lynx matchup.

The WNBA clarified that they do not have control over the scheduling conflict. However, they assured fans that the game would be available on their league pass.

