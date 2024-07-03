In Photos: WNBA unveils 2024 All-Star jerseys featuring Air Jordan's Jumpman logo

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 in Phoenix promises to be a colorful one. Besides the star-studded cast of players that will see action, the uniforms will also be something that will grab the headlines. The league obliged fans who wanted something special since one team in the event will compete in next month’s Paris Olympics.

The women’s national basketball team that will compete in the Olympics will wear the “home uniform” that Nike designed. Team USA has blue and red jerseys for the highly anticipated tournament in Paris but will wear the white jerseys during the game in Phoenix.

The All-Stars’ jerseys will be provided by the Air Jordan brand featuring the iconic “Jumpman” logo found in different parts of the uniform. Here’s a look at what one team will be wearing for the game in Phoenix:

In the first half, Team WNBA will use the lighter pink/orange uniform. After the halftime break, the All-Stars will be flaunting the darker version of the jersey. Team USA will not have a change of jerseys in between breaks.

Near the tag of the All-Star jersey is the number “1/44,” which led fans to believe that only 144 jerseys were produced. Per the Boardroom, the figure honors the 144 players in the league.

Basketball fans will be excited with this information from Nick DePaula:

“The @WNBA x @Jumpman23 All-Star Game jerseys will go on sale July 8th on http://WNBAstore.com & http://Nike.com”

Who are the members of Team USA?

Team USA opponents will have to deal with Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu and Jewell Loyd. As if that isn’t loaded enough, coach Cheryl Reeve still has Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

The names on Reeve’s roster make the Americans the favorites to win their eighth consecutive gold medal. Loyd, Gray, Wilson, Stewart, Collier, Taurasi and Griner were also part of the team that captured the gold four years ago in Japan.

Who are the members of Team WNBA?

Providing competition for Team USA in the July showdown in Phoenix will be DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Allisha Gray and Dearica Hamby. The roster includes Brionna Jones, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, Kelsey Mitchell, Arike Ogunbowale, Nneka Ogwumike and Angel Reese.

Rivals and fellow rookies Clark and Reese will have a highly anticipated team-up. Basketball fans can’t wait for them to play together against the vaunted Team USA.

