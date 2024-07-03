WNBA All-Star Game 2024: 3 players who missed out despite deserving a spot

The 2024 WNBA All-Stars have been named, and it has rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, becoming the first All-Star class since 2014 to have two rookies. Clark and Reese will banner Team WNBA when they face the Olympic-bound Team USA on July 20, which will be the main attraction in the WNBA All-Star weekend.

However, like all All-Star teams, there were some controversial snubs, who arguably had the same impact as some who were named All-Stars. With the All-Star teams set, here are three WNBA players who had cases to make the All-Star team but got snubbed.

Three WNBA players who missed out despite deserving a spot

#1 Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbegor has the biggest case among all omissions in this year’s All-Star class. The former All-Star averages 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals in the season so far, leading the Storm to a 13-6 record.

Magbegor has been Seattle’s defensive anchor, as she ranks third in blocks and 10th in steals in the league. Notably, the Storm has the third-best defense in the league, based on their defensive rating of 93.8

With her defensive exploits, Magbegor is touted to be one of the leading candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Her offense may have dipped with the addition of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike to the Storm. But Magbegor remains an efficient contributor to the team, shooting 50.5% from the field and 90.9% from the free-throw line.

#2 Bridget Carleton

Bridget Carleton has been having her best season so far. She averages 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Western Conference’s top-seed Minnesota Lynx.

Playing heavy minutes (29.0 per game) for the Lynx, Carleton had a case to be an All-Star this season. The versatile forward has also been shooting lights-out, going 43.85 from 3 on 4.1 attempts per game.

While her name is not as glamorous as others, a look at Carleton’s in-game impact demands recognition. Nevertheless, she will play for the Canadian national team in the Olympics, where they could face Team USA.

Allana Smith

Another snub from the Minnesota Lynx, Allana Smith holds down the forth inside for the team. Smith averages 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

Her defense has been her selling point, as she's one of the biggest reasons why the Lynx boasts the top defense in the league (91.3 defensive rating). She ranks fourth in blocks per game, turning herself as the last line of defense for the Lynx.

She also shoots 45% from 3 and has been doing it all for both ends of the floor for the Lynx this season. Smith has proven that she's invaluable to the team's cause this year.

