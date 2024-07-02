WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. A'ja Wilson (Week 7)

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award (DPOY) remains a coveted prize for plenty of players. The league has some impressive defenders who try to stop rivals night in and night out, but only a handful of them make it to this list.

Week 6 is now part of the past and it's time to take a look at the players who have the best chances to bag this award at the end of the 2024 regular season.

Top 5 WNBA DPOY candidates in 2024 after Week 7

#5. Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky has fluctuated between the third and fifth spot on this list this season. She has been one of the most consistent players in the ranking, but her numbers don't stand out in comparison to others. She's averaged 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, boasting a 94.7 defensive rating in nine games played this season.

#4. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart has become one of the best two-way players in the WNBA in the past few seasons. The New York Liberty star averages 19.8 points per game this season but also 7.2 defensive rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with the 14-3 Liberty. She has a 95.6 DEF RTG in 19 games this season.

#3. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Ezi Magbegor has played a key role in the resurgence of the Seattle Storm this season. She ranks third in blocks per game with 2.2. She also averages 1.6 spg and a 91.0 DEF RTG in 19 games this campaign.

#2. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier is another player who's having a terrific season. The Minnesota Lynx have put on notable performances this campaign and Collier has played a key role in those results. The veteran forward averages 2.3 spg and 1.4 bpg this campaign, boasting an 89.4 DEF RTG in 18 games.

She's been considered an MVP candidate this season too and is one of multiple players who could land the two awards this campaign.

#1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson remains the leader of this list after establishing herself in the top six of steals and blocks per game. The Aces star averages 1.9 spg (sixth in the WNBA) and 2.3 bpg (second in the league) to go along with 8.8 defensive rebounds. Wilson boasts a 101.4 DEF RTG, ranking first among the players on this list.

She's also an MVP candidate, and if the Aces keep getting better, she'll have a big chance to bag both awards this season.

