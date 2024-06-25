In Pictures: A'ja Wilson turns heads at Aces practice with Nike LeBron 21 multicolor-metallic silver sneaker

Las Vegas Aces’ superstar A’Ja Wilson was spotted wearing a pink version of Nike’s LeBron James 21 sneaker during team practice. The Aces shared glimpses of the training with highlights of her sneakers.

The particular shoe that Wilson wore is the Multicolor/Metallic Silver colorway, which features a silver swoosh alongside a base of pink.

It seems she is also playing her part in marketing LeBron James’ recently released LeBron 21. The signature shoe was originally released in 2023 and has seen the addition of a range of stellar colorways ever since.

The LeBron 21 features design similarities with the LeBron 22 and is currently on the market for a retail price of $200, per SI.

Wilson often sports a range of iconic Nike shoes and will soon have her own sneaker shoe, the A’One, which is set for a retail release in 2025, per Bleacher Report.

Wilson, who is looking for her third straight WNBA championship this campaign, has been in stellar form this season. She is currently having her best-ever scoring season, averaging 27.8 points per game on 52.4% shooting.

A’Ja Wilson's own signature sneaker with Nike

Revealed on June 22, the A’One will feature a stylized 'A,' which is set to become a staple with the kind of sneakers that the Las Vegas Aces superstar releases in the future.

She signed a deal with Nike in May 2024, and the company swiftly revealed the first edition of the series. The announcement was made by the player on social media, putting her in an exclusive group of WNBA players with their own Nike sneaker line.

Apart from Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart are the other Nike stars in the WNBA. Regardless, Wilson’s sneaker line makes her the first black woman to get a signature sneaker since Candace Parker in 2010, who signed with Adidas.

Further, she is also the first black woman to have signed with Nike since 2002, when Sheryl Swoopes further exposed the kind of historical relevance that her recent deal stands for.