  "In what universe is Devin Booker worth $40M?": Dave Portnoy passionately rants about Caitlin Clark's Nike deal compared to 3x NBA All-Star 

"In what universe is Devin Booker worth $40M?": Dave Portnoy passionately rants about Caitlin Clark's Nike deal compared to 3x NBA All-Star 

By Reign Amurao
Published Oct 05, 2025 23:46 GMT
Dave Portnoy puts the WNBA on blast while criticizing Caitlin Clark
Dave Portnoy puts the WNBA on blast while criticizing Caitlin Clark's deal with Nike (Image Source: GETTY)

Dave Portnoy is one of the biggest Caitlin Clark fans and has expressed his support for the WNBA star over the past few years. Even before Clark arrived on the scene, Portnoy was already vocal about how he had advocated for women's basketball.

The founder and owner of Barstool Sports recently made a guest appearance at the "Courtside Club," the podcast hosted by Rachel DeMita. While on the show, Portnoy made disparaging remarks about the WNBA. The billionaire chastised the league for not capitalizing on Clark's appeal during a period when she remains one of the most popular players.

He also criticized her contract with Nike, which she signed in 2024.

"I don't care what the league did 10 years ago, or five years ago. That doesn't matter, and that doesn't matter in any negotiation," Portnoy said. "[The WNBA is making money] now, and you have to take advantage of it now, and that's how it works."
After that, Portnoy immediately pointed out Clark's contract with Nike.

"I wish I was her agent. Like, she got screwed. And she did," Portnoy continued. "If you look back at it, the power of her, and when her shoe comes out, we'll see what the sales are. They're paying Devin Booker $40 million a year... In what universe is Devin Booker worth $40 million per year, and Caitlin is worth $8 [million]?"
From a popularity standpoint, Caitlin Clark has garnered more fans than the Phoenix Suns star. Since she began her professional career, Clark has improved the WNBA by attracting more spectators. The four-time NBA All-Star, however, has not been a significant force in changing the league.

Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224 million contract extension with the brand in 2022, which guarantees him $295 million. Last year, he extended his contract with another multi-year deal.

Clark, on the other hand, signed an eight-year, $28 million deal in 2024.

Portnoy comments on what makes Caitlin Clark a special player

There's no denying that Caitlin Clark is a special player. She's made changes in the WNBA that no player has ever done. But the Indiana Fever star is popular because she's one of the best players in the world.

Even Portnoy knows that the former Iowa star's talent and skills on the court are what made her a special player.

"She played the game ub a totally different way than we had really seen or I had," Portnoy said.
"You just look you head up at the TV and you're like, 'Who is that? That woman, that girl is playing differently than I've ever seen before.' And that's what gets you in."

Caitlin Clark has changed the league for the better and the fans know that she deserves most of the credit.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

