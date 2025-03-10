Indiana executive shares honest feelings on expectation from Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Going to see a very hungry group"

Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever president of basketball and business operations, shared what fans could witness from the Caitlin Clark-led squad in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

On Sunday, the Fever posted Krauskopf's statements. The executive was quoted from a recent interview with Sportico.

"You're going to see a very hungry group of players," Krauskopf said. "They're extremely competitive. They love the game."

"Season can’t get here fast enough," the caption read.

Krauskopf returned to Indiana following the 2024 season. She was previously part of the franchise as its general manager from 2000 to 2018. She left to serve as the Indiana Pacers' assistant general manager from 2018 until 2024. The Pacers and the Fever are owned by a group led by Herb Simon.

Under Krauskopf's leadership, the Fever reached the WNBA finals thrice, winning the championship in 2012. Following her return after last season's campaign, Krauskopf named Amber Cox the new chief operations officer and general manager and brought back Stephanie White as coach.

The new front office made several roster moves to surround 2024 Time Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark with firepower and experience. They started by re-signing two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, who formed a lethal backcourt combination last season with the reigning Rookie of the Year.

The Fever bolstered its frontcourt with championship pedigree and veteran experience. They acquired three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and two-time champion DeWanna Bonner. Its bench is also retooled with sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham and veteran Sydney Colson. Other players joining are Jaelyn Brown and Brianna Turner.

The franchise shared the jersey numbers of its new players on Saturday.

Indiana Fever has five players on top 30 scoring list

The Indiana Fever shared a graphic on Feb. 21 showing a list of the team's top five scorers last season. The players were included in WNBA's 2024 top 30 scorers list, making Indiana the team with the most players on the list.

Indiana's best scorers are Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell (19.2 points per game). The duo is followed by recently acquired veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, ranked 13th and 22nd, respectively. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 first-overall pick, rounded up the list at 28.

The franchise, led by Clark, Mitchell and Boston, reached the playoffs last season for the first time in eight years. With its acquisitions in the offseason, several analysts have already considered Indiana the favorite to win the title in 2025.

