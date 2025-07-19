"Indiana fans don’t forget what Erica Wheeler did for Caitlin Clark": Fever fans react to ex-veteran guard's reception during All-Star weekend  

Indiana Fever fans embraced Caitlin Clark's former veteran Erica Wheeler during Friday's 2025 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge. Wheeler came up short in the contest, losing by 1.1 seconds to Natasha Cloud. She was impressive nonetheless, and some support from the home fans certainly played a role.In 2024, Wheeler was a vital cog for Indiana behind the scenes. After the amount of attention the team got, especially then-rookie Clark, Wheeler's leadership was critical in helping the Fever stay composed. They made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, overturning a 1-9 start to finish 20-20.Wheeler had Clark's back throughout as the young superstar battled with outside noise in her first year. She made her WNBA transition easy. Clark couldn't have asked for a better mentor in her initial season. Still, the Fever moved on from Wheeler last offseason. With Caitlin Clark replacing her in the lineup, Erica Wheeler's role was compromised, and it didn't make sense for both parties to continue their relationship. Wheeler found a new home in Seattle, where she gets to play more, while the Fever replenished their guard depth with Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's additions.Wheeler's contribution to the young Fever last year hasn't gone unnoticed. It was evident during the reception she got from Indiana fans on Friday. The Fever fandom reacted to the love shown to Wheeler with the following reactions:Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKIndiana fans don’t forget what @EWeezy_For3eezy did for @CaitlinClark22 last year.BIG T @cc22NYLINKFacts. Miss her. She was her veteran.Pam Peden Bond @BondPamLINKMiss her being on the Feverjojo07 @incogneeeetoLINKIndiana fans will always love and support Erica Wheeler!Lucy @Lucy17763471265LINKI started loving for first time I see her when caitlin drafted to indy and the way erica celebrate 🥳 she take my heart.When Caitlin Clark couldn't help but praise Erica Wheeler for having her backCaitlin Clark has been a polarizing figure in the WNBA, not just among the fans and the media, but also among the players. She's seemingly not favored by everyone, but the ones who do have ensured to have her back during her ups and downs. That issue was more prominent in her rookie year.However, a veteran like Erica Wheeler ensured Clark didn't suffer much from it. In September 2024, Clark summed up her relationship with Wheeler, saying:&quot;I think she is somebody that understands me well, like she is always there whether the moments are really good or the moments not so great. She is there to help me through it or celebrate it whether it is good or bad.&quot;Wheeler remains a fan favorite in Indiana for this and Friday's reception was a testament to it.