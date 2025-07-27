  • home icon
  "Indiana feels vindicated": WNBA fans lose it as A'ja Wilson laughs at NaLyssa Smith for brutal free throw blunder

"Indiana feels vindicated": WNBA fans lose it as A'ja Wilson laughs at NaLyssa Smith for brutal free throw blunder

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 27, 2025 12:00 GMT
"Indiana feels vindicated": WNBA fans lose it as A'ja Wilson laughs at NaLyssa Smith for brutal free throw blunder.

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces endured a crushing 109-78 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, arguably their most disappointing loss of the season. Newly acquired forward NaLyssa Smith logged 23 minutes in the blowout and went 2-of-4 from the free throw line.

One of Smith’s misses quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons. The shot was wildly off target, completely missing the rim and slamming into the backboard with excessive force, highlighting a clear misfire in timing and aim. The miscue drew laughter from A’ja Wilson, who was seen reacting on the bench.

also-read-trending Trending

Once the video of Wilson’s reaction surfaced online, social media lit up with fan reactions. WNBA followers were quick to poke fun at the awkward moment and roast Smith’s bizarre miss with a flurry of memes and commentary.

"Indiana feels vindicated after everyone saw that!" a fan commented.
Another commented:

A fan said:

Another said:

A fan wrote:

Another wrote:

NaLyssa Smith was traded by Indiana Fever

NaLyssa Smith was dealt by the Indiana Fever as part of a blockbuster four-team trade during the offseason, ending her three-year stint with the Eastern Conference franchise. The former Baylor standout was initially traded to the Dallas Wings, where she reunited with her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington.

Smith appeared in 18 games for the Wings before being unexpectedly traded to the Las Vegas Aces. It was a move that reportedly caught both her and many fans by surprise.

Since joining the Aces, Smith has become a key part of A'ja Wilson’s starting lineup, logging meaningful minutes each night. Over nine games with Las Vegas, she's averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 51.9% from the field.

Despite the addition of Smith, the Aces have struggled to find consistent success. Becky Hammon’s squad currently sits eighth in the league and fourth in the Western Conference with a 12-13 record through 25 games.

Edited by Atishay Jain
