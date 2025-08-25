  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA Playoff Picture: Updated standings, schedule strength and more after loss to Lynx (Aug. 24)

Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA Playoff Picture: Updated standings, schedule strength and more after loss to Lynx (Aug. 24)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 25, 2025 05:20 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
What's next for the Indiana Fever? - Image Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever’s late-season struggles continued with a 97-84 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx in Napheesa Collier’s comeback game on Sunday. It was their second consecutive loss to Minnesota and their fourth in five outings, with their lone win coming against the league-worst Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Collier shined in her return, dropping 32 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while three of her Lynx teammates also finished in double figures. For the Fever, who remain without Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell paced the offense with 26 points.

Shey Peddy chipped in 16 points, Aliyah Boston tallied 14 and Natasha Howard added 10, but Indiana’s lack of depth, with Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson all sidelined, has proven tough to overcome.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever playoff picture: Updated standings

The loss pushed Indiana to 19-18, placing them at No. 8 in the tight standings. The Golden State Valkyries hold the No. 7 spot with the same record.

The Fever remain within striking distance of climbing, trailing the No. 5 New York Liberty by just three games and the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury by 3.5 for homecourt advantage. But their position is also precarious; they are only one game ahead of the No. 9 Los Angeles Sparks and 3.5 clear of the No. 10 Washington Mystics.

Ad

If the postseason began today, Indiana would draw the top-seeded Lynx in the opening round. The Fever did beat Minnesota in the Commissioner’s Cup final but have yet to notch a regular-season victory against them.

There is some positive news for Fever fans: Clark has already rejoined the team in shootaround.

"It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing," Fever coach Stephanie White said (per Indy Star).
Ad
"But it was all very low, low-maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and see where she goes."

Indiana Fever playoff picture: Remaining schedule

Before their back-to-back against Minnesota, the Fever had the league’s toughest slate. Now that it’s behind them, Tankathon ranks Indiana’s remaining stretch as the sixth-easiest in the WNBA.

Ad

Their next test comes against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, followed by a road swing against the Sparks on Friday, the Valkyries on Sunday, and the Mercury on Sept. 2.

They’ll return home to face the already-eliminated Chicago Sky on Sept. 5, then head to Washington for a potentially decisive matchup with the Mystics on Sept. 7, before closing the regular season in what could double as a first-round preview against the Lynx.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications