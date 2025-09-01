Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA Playoff Picture: Updated standings, schedule strength and more after loss to Valkyries (Aug. 31)

The Indiana Fever suffered a disappointing 75-63 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Fever entered the game needing the win to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Ad

Indiana didn't have a sense of urgency and appeared beaten in the first quarter after the Valkyries took control. Aerial Powers led the way for the Fever, finishing with 17 points off the bench. Kelsey Mitchell had 14 points on 14 shots, while Natasha Howard added 13 points and six rebounds.

Aliyah Boston, who had been fantastic for Indiana in their past two games, was limited to just four points. Illiana Rupert had a game-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, while Janelle Salaun and Kate Martin each scored 20 points in a pretty fantastic team win for Golden State.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Indiana Fever playoff picture: Updated standings

The Indiana Fever dropped to 21-19 for the season, with four games left on their schedule. The Fever entered the matchup against the Golden State Valkyries in sixth place, but the loss sent them to the final playoff spot.

Indiana is ahead by two games on the LA Sparks, who earned a clutch win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Sparks also have six games left on their schedule, so they have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.

Ad

When it comes to the tiebreaker against the Valkyries and Seattle Storm, the Fever were swept by the WNBA's youngest team. If they end up having the same record, Golden State will get the higher seed. If they tied with the Storm, Indiana earns the higher seed since they swept the season series against Seattle.

Tony East @TonyREast Tonight's Fever loss means they can no longer catch the Aces. The Fever's seeding range is now 3-9.

Ad

Technically, the Fever can still finish third depending on how the season ends for the Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. The more realistic spot for Indiana is sixth at best, with missing the playoffs the worst-case scenario.

Indiana Fever playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Indiana Fever have four games left on their schedule. They finish the current road trip on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns before returning home to welcome the Chicago Sky on Sept. 5.

Ad

Indiana's final two games are against the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx. The Mystics are eliminated from playoff contention, but they could still pose a threat, especially at home in the capital.

The Lynx, meanwhile, could rest their starters in preparation for the postseason. They are expected to finish the season with the best record in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More