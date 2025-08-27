Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA Playoffs Picture: Updated standings, schedule and more after ending losing streak vs. Storm (Aug. 26)

The Indiana Fever have seen their fair share of highs and lows this year, from roster and coaching staff changes to a flurry of injuries. Yet, to the Fever's credit, they have put themselves in position to make a second consecutive trip to the WNBA playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Fever pulled off a resounding 95-75 win over fellow playoff contender Seattle Storm, halting a two-game skid at this crucial juncture. With just six outings left on Indiana's schedule, multiple possibilities are still on the table, giving the team an even bigger sense of urgency to pick up wins as the regular season comes to an end.

Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA playoffs: Standings, schedule, and more

Indiana Fever updated standings

Thanks to their 20-point blowout win over the Storm, the Fever have now improved their record to 20-18. At present, Indiana is the sixth seed in the crossover playoffs.

Ahead of them in the standings are the Minnesota Lynx (30-7), Atlanta Dream (24-13), Las Vegas Aces (25-14), Phoenix Mercury (22-14), and New York Liberty (23-15). Meanwhile, the two teams trailing the Fever are the Golden State Valkyries (19-18) and the Seattle Storm (20-19).

Indiana Fever upcoming schedule

The Fever will round out the month of August by taking on the LA Sparks on Friday and the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. After that, their last four games of the regular season will be against the Phoenix Mercury (Sept. 2), Chicago Sky (Sept. 5), Washington Mystics (Sept. 7), and Minnesota Lynx (Sept. 9).

Indiana Fever playoff scenarios

If the regular season were to wrap up today, the Fever would be taking on the Las Vegas Aces in the #6 vs. #3 matchup. However, depending on how the matchups for the rest of the season will play out, the Fever could end up taking on the Atlanta Dream, the Phoenix Mercury, or the New York Liberty. All three of these teams, along with the Aces, are tightly bunched together in the standings.

Of course, there are other scenarios at play if the Fever absorb more losses and relinquish their current playoff position. Missing the playoffs is a possibility, as is a #8 vs. #1 series against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

The road ahead of the Fever remains a tough one, as they have a losing record against all of their upcoming opponents except for the Sky. With no definite timetable for Caitlin Clark's return from injury, the Fever players and coaching staff will have to lay it all on the line if they are to make the playoffs once again.

