Indiana Fever depth chart for 2025 WNBA season after surprising DeWanna Bonner move

Following a historic rookie season from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever got to work this offseason upgrading their roster. They've gone through a coaching change and made multiple additions to drastically increase their chances of contending.

Indiana's recent string of moves started with retaining a key player in Kelsey Mitchell. The front office then sought out veteran talent via trades and free agency. Their latest move came Sunday morning, as reports emerged they agreed to terms on a deal with former All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

This is the second former All-Star and champion the Indiana Fever have signed over the last few days. On Friday, they upgraded their frontcourt depth by signing 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard.

Aside from their signings, the Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham in a multi-team trade earlier this week. In the midst of all this change, here is an updated look at Indiana's depth chart.

Guards Forwards/Centers Katie Lou Samuelson Damiris Dantas Sophie Cunningham Aliyah Boston Lexie Hull Victaria Saxton Kristy Wallace DeWanna Bonner Grace Berger Natasha Howard Caitlin Clark Kelsey Mitchell

As mentioned earlier, swapping head coaches was the first domino of the Fever's busy offseason. They parted with Christie Sides to bring back Stephanie White. After ending their playoff drought last season, it's clear Indiana has big aspirations for 2025 and beyond.

Can the Indiana Fever compete for a WNBA championship in 2025?

With this string of moves, it's clear the Indiana Fever are looking to climb the ranks in the WNBA quickly. Question is, does their flurry of offseason moves put them in the title conversation in 2025?

This question might seem far-fetched considering they were eliminated in the first round last year. However, with all their changes, this will be a drastically different Indiana team. Between the mix of promising young talent and experienced vets, it's not that outlandish to say they could be a top team next season.

It goes without saying that the Indiana Fever's chances of contending are solely based on Caitlin Clark. If she can continue trending upward in Year 2, they'll be led by arguably one of the top players in the league.

The Fever are also going to get a refreshed and recharged Clark in her second season. Last year, she had just a few weeks from the end of her college career. Now, she's had months to regroup and hone in on her skills.

The Fever also did a good job of going out and getting veterans who have won at the highest level before. Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner are going to be leaders in the locker room as this young team looks to turn a corner in 2025.

There will be a handful of talented teams in their way, but it's not outlandish to think the Fever are in the title conversation next season and beyond.

