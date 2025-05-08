Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham relates to Hailey Bieber's topless snap with martini at her NYC hotel 

This offseason, Sophie Cunningham was one of the many new faces the Indiana Fever brought in this offseason. As the 2025 campaign gets ready to officially begin, the veteran guard jokingly reacted to the internet's latest viral photo.

Ad

Following a brief training camp, kicked off their preseason slate last week. They've already begun building momentum, picking up wings against the Washington Mystics and Brazil national team. They have one more preseason matchup to go, squaring off against the Atlanta Dream this weekend.

Ahead of her first season with her new team, Sophie Cunningham posted a photo that is taking the internet by storm. She reshared a topless snap of Hailey Bieber holding a martini on Instagram, wishing she was in that situation.

Ad

Trending

"MOOOOOOD."

Via sophie_cham on IG

The Fever acquired Cunningham this offseason following a six-year run with the Phoenix Mercury. Coming off another productive season in a reserve role, she'll now look to elevate Indiana's supporting cast.

Ad

In this new journey of her career, Cunningham finds herself with an opportunity to compete for a championship. Led by an emerging superstar in Caitlin Clark, the new-look Fever have already been dubbed a potential contender in 2025.

Sophie Cunningham caught trolling Caitlin Clark in her Iowa homecoming

Though only being with the Fever for a few weeks now, Sophie Cunningham has already started to build a strong bond with some of her teammates. Among the people she's gotten the closest with are Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull. The three of them have constantly been spotted together and were recently caught having a laugh in their latest matchup.

Ad

On Sunday, the Fever had their second preseason game against the Brazil national team. This matchup was big for Clark, as the two teams faced off on Iowa's campus. Following a historic run in college, the Fever star had another opportunity to showcase her talents in a place that is very special to her.

In the 18 minutes she played, Clark notched 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Once she was done for the day, she was heard chatting with Hull and Sophie Cunningham. They opted to have some fun at their star teammate's expense, claiming that the crowd wasn't cheering for her.

Ad

"Did it get loud in here?" Clark asked.

"When you scored? No," Cunningham replied. "You gotta be better."

"No one really cared," said Hull.

Expand Tweet

Cunningham logged 11 minutes in the blowout win over Brazil, ending the day with six points, three rebounds and one assist. Even with all the new moving parts, it doesn't seem like chemistry is going to be an issue for the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More